    

Parties

January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect
January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening

People

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

Food & Drink

January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking
January 20, 2017

5 Female Chefs in LA to Watch in 2017
January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles

By Christina Clemente | January 24, 2017 | Style & Beauty

These gallery-worthwhile perfume bottles are meant to be placed on display.

Perfume-Bottles.jpg

From left: Le Gemme Selima, Bulgari (100ml for $332). 401 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-858-9216. Soir d’Orient, Sisley (100ml for $278). Bloomingdale’s, Beverly Center, LA, 310-360-2700. L’Envol de Cartier, Cartier (100ml for $132). 370 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4272. Tornade Blonde, Christian Louboutin ($275). 650 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-247-9300. Black Orchid Lalique Edition, Tom Ford ($990). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

The newest high-fashion fragrances come in bottles as exquisite as the perfumes within. When Christian Louboutin enlisted architect Thomas Heatherwick to design the containers for three new fragrances, including Tornade Blonde, the result was stunning undulating glass bottles, each with a central aperture.

“It was no longer a single volume but became a ring of perfume,” says Heatherwick. “Christian wanted to create a flow of fragrance within the bottle.” Other designers have played with the stoppers to add artistry to functionality. Influenced by the brand’s Intarsio jewelry line, Bulgari’s Le Gemme Orientali fragrance collection features a cabochon-shaped stopper with a gold design reminiscent of Mediterranean architecture, while the opulent sculptural cap of Sisley’s Soir d’Orient, designed by contemporary artist Bronisław Krzysztof, resembles a crown.

For the Black Orchid Lalique Edition, Tom Ford called on the renowned crystal house to create a finely fluted, Art Deco-style black crystal bottle. (A limited edition, only 1,200 pieces were produced, each engraved with a number by Lalique.) And the bottle housing Cartier’s new scent for men, L’Envol de Cartier, is spellbinding: a removable—and refillable—capsule within a glass dome. Seen from a distance, the elixir appears to be levitating. Says Cartier perfumer Mathilde Laurent, “We developed 2,000 drawings over more than two years [in order] to achieve the perfect masterpiece.”

Tags: beauty perfume fragrance winter 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEFF CRAWFORD.

