Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles

By Christina Clemente | January 24, 2017 | Style & Beauty

These gallery-worthwhile perfume bottles are meant to be placed on display.

From left: Le Gemme Selima, Bulgari (100ml for $332). 401 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-858-9216. Soir d’Orient, Sisley (100ml for $278). Bloomingdale’s, Beverly Center, LA, 310-360-2700. L’Envol de Cartier, Cartier (100ml for $132). 370 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4272. Tornade Blonde, Christian Louboutin ($275). 650 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-247-9300. Black Orchid Lalique Edition, Tom Ford ($990). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900



The newest high-fashion fragrances come in bottles as exquisite as the perfumes within. When Christian Louboutin enlisted architect Thomas Heatherwick to design the containers for three new fragrances, including Tornade Blonde, the result was stunning undulating glass bottles, each with a central aperture.

“It was no longer a single volume but became a ring of perfume,” says Heatherwick. “Christian wanted to create a flow of fragrance within the bottle.” Other designers have played with the stoppers to add artistry to functionality. Influenced by the brand’s Intarsio jewelry line, Bulgari’s Le Gemme Orientali fragrance collection features a cabochon-shaped stopper with a gold design reminiscent of Mediterranean architecture, while the opulent sculptural cap of Sisley’s Soir d’Orient, designed by contemporary artist Bronisław Krzysztof, resembles a crown.

For the Black Orchid Lalique Edition, Tom Ford called on the renowned crystal house to create a finely fluted, Art Deco-style black crystal bottle. (A limited edition, only 1,200 pieces were produced, each engraved with a number by Lalique.) And the bottle housing Cartier’s new scent for men, L’Envol de Cartier, is spellbinding: a removable—and refillable—capsule within a glass dome. Seen from a distance, the elixir appears to be levitating. Says Cartier perfumer Mathilde Laurent, “We developed 2,000 drawings over more than two years [in order] to achieve the perfect masterpiece.”