| January 12, 2017 | Parties

On January 12, 2017, Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum celebrated the Los Angeles opening of the Letters to Andy Warhol exhibition at 101/EXHBIT in West Hollywood. The project is a collaborative between Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum that celebrates Warhol’s legacy through imaginative, co-created content, and experiences. Exhibit collaborators including Brian Atwood, JJ Martin and Chiara Clemente were on hand for the opening event. The exhibition is open to the public through January 22.