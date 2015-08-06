January 12, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | January 16, 2017 |
Were Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a date last week, and where does Jennifer Lopez go shopping in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd an item? Maybe. The two were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last Tuesday and were unapologetically indulging in some PDA.
How does Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo stay healthy and glowy? It might have something to do with the good-for-you drinks she grabbed from the Moon Juice shop.
Ever wanted to see Joe Jonas in real life? Hang out at Studio City’s Alfred Coffee + Kitchen long enough and you might just catch a glimpse of the heartthrob. He was there over the weekend having lunch with a friend.
There’s no doubt about it: Catch LA is a celebrity magnet. The latest star to dine at the West Hollywood hot spot was supermodel Cindy Crawford, who stunned in a head-to-toe black look.
J.Lo kicked off her weekend on Friday with a shopping session at Intermix in Beverly Hills.
Photography by Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
