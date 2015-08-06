By Jessica Estrada | January 16, 2017 | People

Were Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a date last week, and where does Jennifer Lopez go shopping in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dine at Giorgio Baldi

Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd an item? Maybe. The two were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last Tuesday and were unapologetically indulging in some PDA.

Ellen Pompeo Grabs a Drink at Moon Juice

How does Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo stay healthy and glowy? It might have something to do with the good-for-you drinks she grabbed from the Moon Juice shop.

Joe Jonas Enjoys Lunch at Alfred Coffee + Kitchen

Ever wanted to see Joe Jonas in real life? Hang out at Studio City’s Alfred Coffee + Kitchen long enough and you might just catch a glimpse of the heartthrob. He was there over the weekend having lunch with a friend.

Cindy Crawford Dines at Catch LA

There’s no doubt about it: Catch LA is a celebrity magnet. The latest star to dine at the West Hollywood hot spot was supermodel Cindy Crawford, who stunned in a head-to-toe black look.

Jennifer Lopez Shops at Intermix

J.Lo kicked off her weekend on Friday with a shopping session at Intermix in Beverly Hills.