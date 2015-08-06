    

Parties

January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening
January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala

People

January 17, 2017

‘Throwing Shades' Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & Their White House Ambitions
January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'

Food & Drink

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

Home & Real Estate

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration

Style & Beauty

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?

By Jessica Estrada | January 16, 2017 | People

Share

Were Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a date last week, and where does Jennifer Lopez go shopping in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

SelenaGomez_TheWeeknd_Dating_MainTH.jpg

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dine at Giorgio Baldi

Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd an item? Maybe. The two were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last Tuesday and were unapologetically indulging in some PDA.

Ellen Pompeo Grabs a Drink at Moon Juice

How does Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo stay healthy and glowy? It might have something to do with the good-for-you drinks she grabbed from the Moon Juice shop.

Joe Jonas Enjoys Lunch at Alfred Coffee + Kitchen

Ever wanted to see Joe Jonas in real life? Hang out at Studio City’s Alfred Coffee + Kitchen long enough and you might just catch a glimpse of the heartthrob. He was there over the weekend having lunch with a friend.

Cindy Crawford Dines at Catch LA

There’s no doubt about it: Catch LA is a celebrity magnet. The latest star to dine at the West Hollywood hot spot was supermodel Cindy Crawford, who stunned in a head-to-toe black look.

Jennifer Lopez Shops at Intermix

J.Lo kicked off her weekend on Friday with a shopping session at Intermix in Beverly Hills.

Tags: celebrities celebs selena gomez spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

