| January 12, 2017 | Parties

In honor of Louis Vuitton’s one year global partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Louis Vuitton launched its first #MAKEAPROMISE day to raise funds for children in urgent need through its global network of stores and celebrated with #MAKEAPROMISE cocktails in 45 stores worldwide, including the one on Rodeo Drive on January 12, 2017. In 2016, Louis Vuitton partnered with UNICEF to support the world’s most vulnerable children around the world. Since this time, with the sales of the Silver Lockit, $2.5M has been donated to UNICEF.