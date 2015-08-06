    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
Read More

January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening
Read More

January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala

People

See More
Read More

January 17, 2017

‘Throwing Shades' Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & Their White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
Read More

January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
Read More

January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton

| January 12, 2017 | Parties

Share

In honor of Louis Vuitton’s one year global partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Louis Vuitton launched its first #MAKEAPROMISE day to raise funds for children in urgent need through its global network of stores and celebrated with #MAKEAPROMISE cocktails in 45 stores worldwide, including the one on Rodeo Drive on January 12, 2017. In 2016, Louis Vuitton partnered with UNICEF to support the world’s most vulnerable children around the world. Since this time, with the sales of the Silver Lockit, $2.5M has been donated to UNICEF.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Getty Images/Donato Sardella

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE