Cinespia Valentine's Day

| January 12, 2017 | Calendar

LA’s screening series Cinespia, presented by Amazon Studios, invites you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with two screenings of classic romances at historical downtown theaters. On February 11, indie favorite Lost in Translation will play at The Palace Theatre, and on February 14, the Notebook will air at The Los Angeles Theatre. Tickets are $20/$24 for Lost in Translation and the Notebook respectively. February 11 and 14. The Palace Theatre, 630 S Broadway; The Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S Broadway; cinespia.org