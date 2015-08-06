    

Parties

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy

By Spencer Beck | January 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty

L.A. fashion "It" guy Brett Novek wants to give you the shirt off his back.

Brett-Novek.jpg

Personal tragedy bore uplift for good hYOUman designer and philanthropist Brett Novek, as seen in his line’s motivational graphic tees and sweaters ($40-$98), which are sold at Equinox, Anthropologie.com, and Nordstrom.com, among other premier outlets. Throughout December, good hYOUman’s partnership with actress Italia Ricci will benefit Stand Up to Cancer.

In a city teeming with pretty people, former actor/model and current hottie Brett Novek stands out. When the one-time soap opera player’s father died, the Fort Lauderdale-reared twenty-something had an epiphany. “That immediately changed my perspective,” says Novek, now 32. “I discovered ‘empathy’ and became much more positive.” Novek, who as a teen had helped his dad with his manufacturing business, tapped into his own latent entrepreneurial spirit.

“I could never find a T-shirt I liked, so I decided to make them myself,” he says. With just $1,000 and some garment dye, he started printing on plain tees in the bathroom of his Studio City apartment. “It was one year of no sleep and just a few buys,” he remembers of his baby fashion brand, good hYOUman. The perseverance paid off. At his first trade show, the budding biz whiz worked the room and sold $13,500 worth of shirts “in 30 seconds.” Three days later, he had $30,000 worth of orders. Today, four years after that breakthrough, with a staff of 14 making 20,000 garments a month in 100 styles, Novek produces his made-in-SoCal activewear out of his Vernon HQ.

And in the spirit of that seminal epiphany, he now gives back by collaborating with a variety of charities, donating a portion of his proceeds on select items. This month, good hYOUman partners with Chasing Life actress Italia Ricci to benefit Stand Up to Cancer. What’s next for the do-gooder darling, whose athleisure is sold in more than 1,000 specialty boutiques worldwide? “Good hYOUman will forever be part of me. Sky’s the limit.”

Tags: fashion philanthropy what to wear _feature winter 2016 Brett Novek
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TREVOR FLORES (BLACK LONGSLEEVE);
CHRIS CHANDLER (NOVEK); HEIDI EDWARDS (GRAY AND LIGHT
GRAY SWEATSHIRTS); AMOUR PHOTOS/EMILY ACOSTA (RICCI)

