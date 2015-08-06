    

January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
Read More

January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening
Read More

January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shades' Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & Their White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'

Read More

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration

Read More

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
Read More

January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
Read More

January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista

| January 16, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Playa Vista authority Alison Girard offers an inside look at Silicon Beach.

Brookfield-Residental.jpg

Brookfield Residential’s marketing director for Playa Vista, Alison Girard, lived in the up-and-coming nabe for years with her husband and two boys. “There’s probably no more exciting place on the Westside right now,” says Girard, 41, of the combination of beach-chic homes, parks, and shopping and dining options that continue to grow around the influx of tech at The Campus at Playa Vista, home to Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company and where Google is building its SoCal HQ. As the development spills into the bordering nabes of Venice, Marina Del Rey, and Playa Del Rey, Silicon Beach is growing—ever more fabulous.

“Rent a kayak or paddleboard in the marina for a tough workout among the super-yachts and barking seals. The reward? Drinks at SALT (13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey, 424-289-8223) in the recently revamped Hotel MdR.” “In addition to a fire-pit patio and exciting bar, Brooke Williamson’s Playa Provisions (119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey, 310-683-5019) has a coffee house and small batch ice-cream shop. It’s a sweet way to end date night!”

“At The Campus, lunch spot The Chicken or the Egg (12150 Millennium Dr., Ste. 101, LA, 424-228-4950) has fantastic chicken done every way imaginable. My go-to: Picnic in a Bowl. Plus: Stumptown coffee!” “Get a cut and color with a Chardonnay or PBR at brand-new Beach Beauty Lounge (12751 Millennium Dr., Ste. 125, LA, 310-862-5555). The in-store products are top-notch.” “Playa Vista’s riparian corridor runs along the base of the Westchester bluffs, below Loyola Marymount. It’s beautiful scenery, plus community gardens and a dog park. So peaceful! What more can you ask for?”

Tags: real estate things to do homes winter 2016
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS SATTLBERGER/GETTY IMAGES (AERIAL
VIEW); PETER COOPER (GIRARD); RYAN TANAKA (PLAYA PROVISIONS);
COURTESY MARINA DEL REY CVB (PADDLE BOARDING)

