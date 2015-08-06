| January 16, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Playa Vista authority Alison Girard offers an inside look at Silicon Beach.

Brookfield Residential’s marketing director for Playa Vista, Alison Girard, lived in the up-and-coming nabe for years with her husband and two boys. “There’s probably no more exciting place on the Westside right now,” says Girard, 41, of the combination of beach-chic homes, parks, and shopping and dining options that continue to grow around the influx of tech at The Campus at Playa Vista, home to Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company and where Google is building its SoCal HQ. As the development spills into the bordering nabes of Venice, Marina Del Rey, and Playa Del Rey, Silicon Beach is growing—ever more fabulous.

“Rent a kayak or paddleboard in the marina for a tough workout among the super-yachts and barking seals. The reward? Drinks at SALT (13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey, 424-289-8223) in the recently revamped Hotel MdR.” “In addition to a fire-pit patio and exciting bar, Brooke Williamson’s Playa Provisions (119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey, 310-683-5019) has a coffee house and small batch ice-cream shop. It’s a sweet way to end date night!”

“At The Campus, lunch spot The Chicken or the Egg (12150 Millennium Dr., Ste. 101, LA, 424-228-4950) has fantastic chicken done every way imaginable. My go-to: Picnic in a Bowl. Plus: Stumptown coffee!” “Get a cut and color with a Chardonnay or PBR at brand-new Beach Beauty Lounge (12751 Millennium Dr., Ste. 125, LA, 310-862-5555). The in-store products are top-notch.” “Playa Vista’s riparian corridor runs along the base of the Westchester bluffs, below Loyola Marymount. It’s beautiful scenery, plus community gardens and a dog park. So peaceful! What more can you ask for?”