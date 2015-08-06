Nicole Patteberg, Babyface Edmonds, and Iris Smith
Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and Quincy Jones
Mitch Glazer, Christine Chiu, Danny Huston, and Dr. Gabriel Chiu
Louise Roe and Chiara Ferragni
The Art of Elysium held its 10th annual black-tie artistic experience "Heaven" on January 7, 2017. Stevie Wonder served as 2017 Visionary while actress Camilla Belle received the “Spirit Of Elysium” Award. The event was co-chaired by Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu, along with Sarah and Gary Magness and Kaily and Ada Westbrook. The overall evening raised $2 million for the Art of Elysium.