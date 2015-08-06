    

The Art of Elysium 10th Annual Black-Tie Gala

| January 7, 2017 | Parties

The Art of Elysium held its 10th annual black-tie artistic experience "Heaven" on January 7, 2017. Stevie Wonder served as 2017 Visionary while actress Camilla Belle received the “Spirit Of Elysium” Award. The event was co-chaired by Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu, along with ​Sarah and ​Gary Magness and Kaily and Ada Westbrook. The overall evening raised $2 million for the Art of Elysium.

Photography by Stefanie Keenan/Getty/Wire Image

