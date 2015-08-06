By Nile Cappello | January 12, 2017 | Food & Drink

As we begin to settle into 2017, we’ve got our eyes on the prize: these upcoming restaurant openings. From two New York hotspots touching down in Hollywood to an oyster bar shucking fresh shellfish in DTLA’s hottest development, the new year is looking good—and delicious.

2017 will mark the next chapter of the Café Gratitude and Gracias Madre team’s omnipresence in LA: the opening of Gratitude, the brand’s high-end plant-based concept that has already enjoyed success at a location in Newport Beach. In many ways, this Gratitude—set to open in Beverly Hills the first quarter of the year—combines the best elements of the team’s previous two LA concepts; Gratitude features a menu from Café Gratitude’s Executive Chef Dreux Ellis and a beverage program from Gracias Madre director Jason Eisner.

Both of these NYC big hitters will be touching down adjacent to LA’s first Dream Hotel, a swanky project projected to open on Selma Avenue and North Cahuenga Blvd in Hollywood winter 2017. The restaurants are both being designed by The Rockwell Group and will be connected to each other and to the hotel via a walkway. Diners can also expect menus to include favorites from both the NYC and Las Vegas concepts, as well as signature additions inspired by LA.

After developing a loyal east coast following at their DC shop and Virginia farm, urban shopping and restaurant complex ROW DTLA has tempted Rappahannock Oyster Bar to the west coast; this seafood concept will be one of many residents moving into the still-growing project this year. Expanding beyond oysters, the cousin team’s new LA restaurant will also explore a variety of fresh California flavors and ingredients.

As part of the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria hotel at the corner of Wilshire and Santa Monica in Beverly Hills, legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is bringing his award-winning French dishes to the west coast for the first time ever. Yes, ever—it’s a big deal. The Michelin-starred chef will debut his uber-luxury LA restaurant alongside the hotel opening, scheduled for June 2017.

Set for a spring opening, this concept comes to Brentwood from Candace and Charles Nelson—the couple behind another one of LA’s favorite indulgences, Sprinkles Cupcakes. The restaurant will center on master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, a Naples native who will reimagine Neo-Neopolitan pies at the San Vicente shop. But don’t expect any major offenses to tradition here—guests can expect flavorful pies with a perfected cheese-sauce ratio, and the right balance of crunchy and chewy crust.

After first announcing that he was taking over the West Hollywood space formerly occupied by Comme Ca last March, Ricardo Zarate has spent the last year toying with our emotions (and stomachs) as we’ve not-so-patiently awaited the opening of the restaurant named after his mother. But it looks like the wait is almost over—Rosaliné, which will feature a mix of classic Peruvian dishes, modern takes on local street food, and smoky bites fresh from a Josper open charcoal grill—is set to open in February.