    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala
Read More

January 7, 2017

The Art of Elysium 10th Annual Black-Tie Gala
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations

People

See More
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 11, 2017

7 LA Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration
Read More

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
Read More

January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Read More

January 6, 2017

5 LA Spa Treatments to Kick Start the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017

By Nile Cappello | January 12, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

As we begin to settle into 2017, we’ve got our eyes on the prize: these upcoming restaurant openings. From two New York hotspots touching down in Hollywood to an oyster bar shucking fresh shellfish in DTLA’s hottest development, the new year is looking good—and delicious.

Gratitude

Gratitude.jpg

2017 will mark the next chapter of the Café Gratitude and Gracias Madre team’s omnipresence in LA: the opening of Gratitude, the brand’s high-end plant-based concept that has already enjoyed success at a location in Newport Beach. In many ways, this Gratitude—set to open in Beverly Hills the first quarter of the year—combines the best elements of the team’s previous two LA concepts; Gratitude features a menu from Café Gratitude’s Executive Chef Dreux Ellis and a beverage program from Gracias Madre director Jason Eisner.

TAO/Beauty & Essex

Both of these NYC big hitters will be touching down adjacent to LA’s first Dream Hotel, a swanky project projected to open on Selma Avenue and North Cahuenga Blvd in Hollywood winter 2017. The restaurants are both being designed by The Rockwell Group and will be connected to each other and to the hotel via a walkway. Diners can also expect menus to include favorites from both the NYC and Las Vegas concepts, as well as signature additions inspired by LA.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Rappahannock.jpg

After developing a loyal east coast following at their DC shop and Virginia farm, urban shopping and restaurant complex ROW DTLA has tempted Rappahannock Oyster Bar to the west coast; this seafood concept will be one of many residents moving into the still-growing project this year. Expanding beyond oysters, the cousin team’s new LA restaurant will also explore a variety of fresh California flavors and ingredients.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

As part of the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria hotel at the corner of Wilshire and Santa Monica in Beverly Hills, legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is bringing his award-winning French dishes to the west coast for the first time ever. Yes, ever—it’s a big deal. The Michelin-starred chef will debut his uber-luxury LA restaurant alongside the hotel opening, scheduled for June 2017.

Pizzana

Pizzana.jpg

Set for a spring opening, this concept comes to Brentwood from Candace and Charles Nelson—the couple behind another one of LA’s favorite indulgences, Sprinkles Cupcakes. The restaurant will center on master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, a Naples native who will reimagine Neo-Neopolitan pies at the San Vicente shop. But don’t expect any major offenses to tradition here—guests can expect flavorful pies with a perfected cheese-sauce ratio, and the right balance of crunchy and chewy crust.

Rosaliné

After first announcing that he was taking over the West Hollywood space formerly occupied by Comme Ca last March, Ricardo Zarate has spent the last year toying with our emotions (and stomachs) as we’ve not-so-patiently awaited the opening of the restaurant named after his mother. But it looks like the wait is almost over—Rosaliné, which will feature a mix of classic Peruvian dishes, modern takes on local street food, and smoky bites fresh from a Josper open charcoal grill—is set to open in February.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: food restaurants la restaurants openings restaurant opening what to eat _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF GRATITUDE; Rappahannock Oyster Bar; Amy Neunsinger

Popular Posts

Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE