By Jessica Estrada | January 11, 2017 | People

With 2017 finally here, we were curious to find out what some of our favorite LA tastemakers are resolving to do more of this year. Here’s what they shared.

"I like to think of my resolutions as intentions, which helps take away demand and allows me to focus on what I want to bring into my life in the new year. Here are a few of my intentions: to let go of judging myself and my perceived imperfections; to get my body out in nature more; to put in the extra effort to be even more mindful of my food and its origin; to lovingly wake up earlier each day during the week and give myself ‘me’ time before the day begins; and to let go of the work and demands that no longer feel aligned with my heart’s desires.”

DJ Politik, Forum Music Group Founder

“My resolutions for 2017 revolve mainly around being more present—putting my cell phone away, less Snapchat, less Instagram and more reading, more meditation, more self-discovery.”

Simona Fusco, Founder of Perfect 12 Introductions

“My resolution is one I've had for a few years but was never ready to commit to it. It's easy to fall into the trap of being too busy to be able to give back, but this year I will be proactive and make time to give back to what is important to me. I want to spend more time mentoring young women on the pitfalls of social media and dating in general and teach them all of the invaluable life lessons I have painfully learned over the years. I want to teach these young women the power of being able to walk away from temptations which will only end up hurting each and every one of them in the long run. I will empower these women so that one day they will pass on what I've taught them to their daughters to make this planet a better world to live in.”

Aaron Celestian, Natural History Museum Associate Curator

"My personal life and professional life are not easily separable. Instead of forcing that division in 2017, I am going to embrace it and learn something new about science in art, music, and LA culture as a whole, and bring some of that back to the museum. I’m looking for new experiences and I think part of that will stem from linking things that aren’t normally linked and creating unexpected connections."

Rachel Talbott, YouTube Vlogger

"This year is the year I'm turning 30. My resolution is to step outside my comfort zone and experiment more with my creative ideas. I'd love to try painting, pottery, and composing more music in 2017."

Marc Ange, Founder & Artistic Director of Bloom Room

“This new year will be devoted to the USA. I just left Paris for Los Angeles, where I’m starting a new life, immersed in new inspirations. In 2017, I will focus on creating new pieces from these new Californian influences. Most of all, my biggest resolution is to create things that have been close to my heart for many years. In 2017, I will now present the first pieces of my personal collection.”

Mary Alice Haney, Founder & Designer of HANEY

“I want to be more patient and present, especially with my family and children. I want to wake up each morning and be thankful for something new that day. I want to take time to reflect on what is really important.”