    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon

People

See More
Read More

January 11, 2017

7 LA Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration
Read More

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
Read More

January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Read More

January 6, 2017

5 LA Spa Treatments to Kick Start the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7 LA Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

By Jessica Estrada | January 11, 2017 | People

Share

With 2017 finally here, we were curious to find out what some of our favorite LA tastemakers are resolving to do more of this year. Here’s what they shared.

Kelsey Patel, Pure Barre Beverly Hills Owner

KelseyJared_Resolutions.jpg

"I like to think of my resolutions as intentions, which helps take away demand and allows me to focus on what I want to bring into my life in the new year. Here are a few of my intentions: to let go of judging myself and my perceived imperfections; to get my body out in nature more; to put in the extra effort to be even more mindful of my food and its origin; to lovingly wake up earlier each day during the week and give myself ‘me’ time before the day begins; and to let go of the work and demands that no longer feel aligned with my heart’s desires.”

DJ Politik, Forum Music Group Founder

DJPolitik_Resolutions.jpg

“My resolutions for 2017 revolve mainly around being more present—putting my cell phone away, less Snapchat, less Instagram and more reading, more meditation, more self-discovery.”

Simona Fusco, Founder of Perfect 12 Introductions

SimonaFusco_Resolutions.jpg

“My resolution is one I've had for a few years but was never ready to commit to it. It's easy to fall into the trap of being too busy to be able to give back, but this year I will be proactive and make time to give back to what is important to me. I want to spend more time mentoring young women on the pitfalls of social media and dating in general and teach them all of the invaluable life lessons I have painfully learned over the years. I want to teach these young women the power of being able to walk away from temptations which will only end up hurting each and every one of them in the long run. I will empower these women so that one day they will pass on what I've taught them to their daughters to make this planet a better world to live in.”

Aaron Celestian, Natural History Museum Associate Curator

AaronCelestian_Resolutions.jpg

"My personal life and professional life are not easily separable. Instead of forcing that division in 2017, I am going to embrace it and learn something new about science in art, music, and LA culture as a whole, and bring some of that back to the museum. I’m looking for new experiences and I think part of that will stem from linking things that aren’t normally linked and creating unexpected connections."

Rachel Talbott, YouTube Vlogger

RachelTalbott_Resolutions.jpg

"This year is the year I'm turning 30. My resolution is to step outside my comfort zone and experiment more with my creative ideas. I'd love to try painting, pottery, and composing more music in 2017."

Marc Ange, Founder & Artistic Director of Bloom Room

MarcAnge_Resolutions.jpg

“This new year will be devoted to the USA. I just left Paris for Los Angeles, where I’m starting a new life, immersed in new inspirations. In 2017, I will focus on creating new pieces from these new Californian influences. Most of all, my biggest resolution is to create things that have been close to my heart for many years. In 2017, I will now present the first pieces of my personal collection.”

Mary Alice Haney, Founder & Designer of HANEY

MaryAliceHaney_Resolutions.jpg

“I want to be more patient and present, especially with my family and children. I want to wake up each morning and be thankful for something new that day. I want to take time to reflect on what is really important.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: resolutions new years los angeles new year's resolutions _feature
Categories: People

Photography courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (Celestian); Marc Kanye (Fusco)

Popular Posts

Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE