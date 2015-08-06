| January 7, 2017 | Parties

On January 7, 2017, Hollywood came together to support Sean Penn and his J/P Haitian Relief Organization at the annual Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage in Los Angeles. In the room, a record $37 million was committed to J/P HRO and their initiatives in Haiti, which included contributions from the Government of France, The Parker Foundation and World Bank, along with proceeds from the live auction. Nick Jonas announced a partnership with J/P HRO and his organization Beyond Type One, to serve those with diabetes in Haiti. Beck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeffrey Tambor, Emile Hirsch, Edward Norton, and Jason Segel were in attendance.