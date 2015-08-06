    

January 7, 2017

On January 7, 2017, Hollywood came together to support Sean Penn and his J/P Haitian Relief Organization at the annual Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage in Los Angeles. In the room, a record $37 million was committed to J/P HRO and their initiatives in Haiti, which included contributions from the Government of France, The Parker Foundation and World Bank, along with proceeds from the live auction. Nick Jonas announced a partnership with J/P HRO and his organization Beyond Type One, to serve those with diabetes in Haiti. Beck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeffrey Tambor, Emile Hirsch, Edward Norton, and Jason Segel were in attendance.

Photography by Getty Images

