January 7, 2017

Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Hosts Haiti Rising Gala
December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies
December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration
December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
January 6, 2017

5 LA Spa Treatments to Kick Start the New Year
Search Our Site

By Jessica Estrada | January 9, 2017 | People

It’s official: Awards season is in full swing. Tinseltown was alive last week with tons of festivities leading up to last night’s Golden Globes. Here’s where Hollywood’s hottest stars celebrated before and after the big show.

EmmaStone_GoldenGlobes_MainTH.jpg

Emma Stone and Amy Adams Partied at the Chateau Marmont

The Globes took place on Sunday, but the party started way before that. On Thursday night, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel all gathered at the Chateau Marmont to kick off the festivities with some dancing at W magazine’s bash.

Lily Collins and Joe Jonas Partied at Catch LA

On Friday night, the party continued at Catch LA where Lily Collins, Joe Jonas, Freida Pinto, and Zoey Deutch were in the house for the CAA pre-Golden Globes party.

Nicole Kidman and Matt Bomer Partied at Equinox

Nicole Kidman, Matt Bomer, Rumer Willis, and Cuba Gooding Jr. all celebrated Golden Globes eve at Equinox Sports Club on Saturday night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Partied at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

The Golden Globes ceremony might have been over, but the party was just getting started. Stars such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miranda Kerr, and Diane Kruger all let loose at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle bash.

Kerry Washington and Sofía Vergara Partied at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Warner Bros. wasn’t the only one hosting an after party at The Beverly Hilton. Weinstein and Netflix also put together a lavish fête that drew in a starry line-up of guests including Kerry Washington, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and many more.

Categories: People

Photography by Venturelli/WireImage

