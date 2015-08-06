It’s official: Awards season is in full swing. Tinseltown was alive last week with tons of festivities leading up to last night’s Golden Globes. Here’s where Hollywood’s hottest stars celebrated before and after the big show.
The Globes took place on Sunday, but the party started way before that. On Thursday night, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel all gathered at the Chateau Marmont to kick off the festivities with some dancing at W magazine’s bash.
The Golden Globes ceremony might have been over, but the party was just getting started. Stars such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miranda Kerr, and Diane Kruger all let loose at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle bash.
Warner Bros. wasn’t the only one hosting an after party at The Beverly Hilton. Weinstein and Netflix also put together a lavish fête that drew in a starry line-up of guests including Kerry Washington, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and many more.