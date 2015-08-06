By Jessica Estrada | January 9, 2017 | People

It’s official: Awards season is in full swing. Tinseltown was alive last week with tons of festivities leading up to last night’s Golden Globes. Here’s where Hollywood’s hottest stars celebrated before and after the big show.

Emma Stone and Amy Adams Partied at the Chateau Marmont

The Globes took place on Sunday, but the party started way before that. On Thursday night, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel all gathered at the Chateau Marmont to kick off the festivities with some dancing at W magazine’s bash.

Lily Collins and Joe Jonas Partied at Catch LA

On Friday night, the party continued at Catch LA where Lily Collins, Joe Jonas, Freida Pinto, and Zoey Deutch were in the house for the CAA pre-Golden Globes party.

Nicole Kidman and Matt Bomer Partied at Equinox

Nicole Kidman, Matt Bomer, Rumer Willis, and Cuba Gooding Jr. all celebrated Golden Globes eve at Equinox Sports Club on Saturday night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Partied at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

The Golden Globes ceremony might have been over, but the party was just getting started. Stars such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miranda Kerr, and Diane Kruger all let loose at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle bash.

Kerry Washington and Sofía Vergara Partied at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Warner Bros. wasn’t the only one hosting an after party at The Beverly Hilton. Weinstein and Netflix also put together a lavish fête that drew in a starry line-up of guests including Kerry Washington, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and many more.