| January 20, 2017 | Sponsored Post

Living in LA and always wanted to travel up North? Well, you’re in luck! Now you can get the chance to win a stay in the design, fashion and tech heart of Scandinavia: Stockholm. Continue reading to see how you can get to experience the city like it’s meant to be, like a real Stockholmer.

Earlier this year Scandinavian Airlines started a direct route from LAX to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. With the new shorter route you can get to the Swedish capital 5 hours faster – meaning 5 hours more on your hands to experience the true gems of the city.

Meet Hanna Stefansson, ELLE writer, stylist and Stockholm local

Hanna Stefansson is the marketing manager who quit her job to fully focus on travel writing, photography and styling. Today she is one of the top influential fashion Instagram personalities in Sweden. Her new career move means traveling to new places every month, but somehow Stockholm always feels like home. We asked her why. "Stockholm really has it all: Instagram friendly breakfast bowls, highly addictive drip coffee, great nature and surrounding waters, hidden bars and restaurants that’ll impress the most fussy foodie – I never get tired of this place."

Hanna’s Stockholm gems

Pom & Flora: The ultimate connoisseur of breakfast in Stockholm. If you’re a fan of chia, acai, greek yoghurt, poached eggs and avocado toasts with a Scandi twist – don’t miss out on this place!

Il Caffè, Södermalm: “I’ll have a cappuccino and a eucalyptus bouquet please” – this place doesn’t only make seriously great coffee, they also have the well-known flower shop Christoffers blommor in the house.

Vina: A hidden nook that only the nature wine lovers know about. Date friendly atmosphere with creaky wooden floors, nice furniture and a great selection of wines. Try their excellent råbiff (a typical Stockholm tartar dish). You won’t be disappointed!

Babette: White truffle pizza anyone? Babette is where you go when you want fine dining and melted cheese at the same time. The small restaurant has been added to the prestigious White guide of restaurants you can’t miss in Stockholm. Scandinavian simplicity at its best!

Judits: Looking for vintage Acne, Rodebjer or Fjällräven? Look no further. Judits is the place when it comes to quality garments and accessories that never go out of style. Just a couple of blocks down the street they also have shop dedicated to men.

Brandstationen: Stepping into this vintage interior store is like walking straight into a Wes Anderson movie set. Or as they say themselves, this place is like a toy store for grown kids. Watch out, you might want to buy everything.

COW parfymeri: The guys at COW really know their lipsticks, skincare and fragrances. Not that surprising since the place is run by a well known Stockholm make up artist. A must visit for all you beauty junkies out there who want to get hold of the latest innovations.

The ultimate local experience

To celebrate the new direct route Hanna has invited her two LA Instagram friend crushes: Bri Emery and Denise Bovee over to experience the real Stockholm: Hanna’s version.

Want to get a taste of Hanna’s Stockholm? Watch this



How you can win a Stockholm trip of your own

To compete go to Visit Stockholm on Instagram, scroll through the feed and find your favorite spot in the city. Comment it with the hashtag #StockholmLikeALocal along with a sentence or two why you’d like to visit the place. And don’t forget to tag the friend you want to bring along in the comment.

Deadline for entries is February 5th 2017. The winner will be announced February 9th. For terms and conditions, go here.

The prize

- A trip to Stockholm for two US residents.

- Flight tickets with Scandinavian Airlines from LA to Stockholm and back.

- Four nights in one of the Spacious Double rooms at the trendy Haymarket by Scandic, an art deco hotel inspired by the 1920’s optimism and elegance.

- Two Stockholm kits containing: Jacket from Stutterheim Raincoats, head phones from Urban Ears, Spotify gift card, wristwatch from TID watches and a hat and a scarf from Filippa K in exclusive materials like cashmere or alpaca.

- Last but not least, a personal Stockholm guide written by Hanna Stefansson.

It has literally never been easier to travel to Stockholm as an Angelino. Can’t wait to fly over? Get in the right Stockholm mood today already by subscribing to Hanna’s Stockholm Spotify playlist.

