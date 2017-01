| January 5, 2017 | Calendar

Target has partnered with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser on a series of pop-up workouts as they introduce the new line, C9 Champion Limited Edition by Anna Kaiser. Sign up here for free classes that are open to the public on a first-come, first-served sign-up basis opening on January 5. Workouts will take place at Target Culver City on January 12 at 7 and 8:30 a.m. and 12, 1:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.; and on January 13 at 7 and 8:30 a.m. and 12, 1:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m. 10820 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City