10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017

By Jessica Estrada | January 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

The New Year is all about starting off fresh in all areas of life—including your wardrobe. Step into 2017 in style with these spiffy sartorial pieces.

Stylish Shoes

LouisVuitton_MensDerbyShoes.jpg

Beaubourg Derby, Louis Vuitton ($935). 295 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-859-0457

From work to play, these gorgeous leather shoes will make a statement wherever you go.

Classic Coat

Burberry_MensWoolCamelCoat.jpg

Wool Cashmere Tailored Coat, Burberry ($1,795). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-2424

Nothing says “new year, new you” like the confidence that comes with slipping on a classic Burberry coat.

Fitted Jeans

JBrand_MensBlueJeans.jpg

Tyler Taper Fit in Atlas, J Brand Jeans ($228). jbrandjeans.com

Give your tired baby blues a break and treat yourself to a new pair of fitted jeans complete with cuffed hems for a laid-back look.

Silk Necktie

Brioni_MensSilkNecktie.jpg

Medallion Print Silk Necktie, Brioni ($230). Barneys New York, 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-4400

If you’ve resolved to be a bit more adventurous with your style, this natty pink silk tie is the perfect way to get your feet wet.

Lush Scarf

SavatoreFerragamo_MensCashmereScarf.jpg

Bordeaux Striped Cashmere Scarf, Salvatore Ferragamo ($430). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

A winter wardrobe isn’t complete without a luxe scarf that will elevate whatever you pair it with.

Leather Belt

Magnanni_MensLeatherBelt.jpg

'Catalux' Leather Belt, Magnanni ($150). Nordstrom, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

The gorgeous brown hue of this luxe leather belt will add a nice touch of warmth to any winter look.

Snazzy Shirt

Incontex_MensFloralShirt.jpg

Slim-Fit Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Shirt, Incotex ($245). mrpoter.com

If standing out is your goal for 2017, look no further than this groovy floral button up shirt. Rock it under a bomber jacket to add a little edginess.

Messenger Bag

Shinola_MensCrossbodyBag.jpg

E/W Messenger Bag, Shinola ($795). 3515 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-473-5250

Ditch the boring briefcase in 2017 and slip your laptop into this dashing leather messenger bag instead.

Meaningful Jewelry

Pyrrha_MensIDBracelet.jpg

New Beginnings Wide ID Bracelet, Pyrrha ($270). 8315 1/2 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-424-4807

A new year wardrobe requires a little arm candy, too. This silver bracelet is not only chic it’s meaningful too—it symbolizes new beginnings and the manifestation of dreams.

Cozy Sweater

Canali_MensWoolSweater.jpg

Bordeaux Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater, Canali ($850). 261 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, 310-270-4200

Step up your sweater game in 2017 with this dapper piece. Its two-tone look and geometric design make it way cooler than your average sweater.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Categories: Style & Beauty

