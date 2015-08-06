    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration
Read More

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 6, 2017

5 LA Spa Treatments to Kick Start the New Year
Read More

January 5, 2017

Top LA Doctors on How to Have Perfect Skin in the New Year
Read More

December 30, 2016

9 Party-Ready Nail Polish Colors for the Perfect NYE Manicures
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 LA Spa Treatments to Kick Start the New Year

By Jessica Estrada | January 6, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

The holiday season came and went and now it’s time to get focused on your goals for the new year. But, before you get back into hustle mode, it’s important to carve out some quality pampering time to refresh your mind and body. Luckily, LA has no shortage of spa treatments that are decadent, utterly relaxing, and will leave you feeling like a completely new person. From a revitalizing wrap to a diamond facial, here’s five spa treatments to kick off 2017 right.

Revitalizing Resolution Wrap at Mr. C Spa & Beauty

MrC_ResolutionWrap.jpg

Is self-care at the top of your New Year’s resolutions list? We feel you. That’s why we suggest a spa day at Mr. C Spa where you can unwind with the revitalizing resolution wrap, which literally has resolution written all over it. You’ll walk in the same old you but walk out feeling totally renewed after being enveloped in a warm wrap made with matcha green tea, raw honey, clay, ginger, and lemon essential oil. 1224 Beverwil Dr., Los Angeles, 310-226-6290

Ginger Rub at Bliss Spa

After all the Christmas cookies you tucked away over the holidays, Bliss Spa’s ginger rub is exactly what your body needs to detox for 2017. Nestled inside the W Los Angeles-West Beverly Hills, the spa itself is, well, blissful with its soothing sky blue color scheme and complimentary brownie bar. The 135-minute treatment (yup, over two hours!) includes a ginger body rub, a warm foil wrap, and a full body massage to melt away post-holiday stress. 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, 310-443-8228

Cranio-Sacral Unwinding at Sea Wellness Spa

SeaWellnessSpa_CranioSacral.jpg

If the holiday stress really got you down, there’s nothing a little vitamin sea can’t cure—and by sea we mean Hotel Casa Del Mar’s Sea Wellness Spa where you can enjoy the cranio-sacral unwinding. The treatment uses gentle touch therapy, but the real magic is in the 21 drops therapeutic essential oils that are used to help equalize your brain rhythm, de-stress your body, and calm your mind. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, 310-581-7767

Ultimate Pure Gold Radiance Facial at Spa by La Prairie

If you’re in the mood for some major new year pampering, head to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Spa La Prairie and spoil yourself with the decadent gold radiance facial. Your skin will love you for it. The 90-minute anti-aging treatment imbues your skin with a pure gold serum to give it a super pretty youthful glow for 2017. It’s one surefire way to make good on the promise of “new year, new you.” 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-887-2006

Beauty Diamond Facial at Spa Montage Beverly Hills

SpaMontageBH_DiamondFacial.jpg

With its gorgeous Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired décor and dreamy mineral pool, Spa Montage Beverly Hills is a treat in and of itself. It’s also the only place on the West Coast where you can indulge in a L.RAPHAEL Genève treatment like the beauty diamond facial. The splurge-worthy 60-minute experience promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and leave your skin feeling smoother than a baby’s bottom. 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-860-7840

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: beauty spas new year new years resolutions _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

Popular Posts

Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Barbara Guggenheim's New Tome Takes Art Lovers Behind the Scenes
Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE