By Jessica Estrada | January 6, 2017 | Style & Beauty

The holiday season came and went and now it’s time to get focused on your goals for the new year. But, before you get back into hustle mode, it’s important to carve out some quality pampering time to refresh your mind and body. Luckily, LA has no shortage of spa treatments that are decadent, utterly relaxing, and will leave you feeling like a completely new person. From a revitalizing wrap to a diamond facial, here’s five spa treatments to kick off 2017 right.

Revitalizing Resolution Wrap at Mr. C Spa & Beauty

Is self-care at the top of your New Year’s resolutions list? We feel you. That’s why we suggest a spa day at Mr. C Spa where you can unwind with the revitalizing resolution wrap, which literally has resolution written all over it. You’ll walk in the same old you but walk out feeling totally renewed after being enveloped in a warm wrap made with matcha green tea, raw honey, clay, ginger, and lemon essential oil. 1224 Beverwil Dr., Los Angeles, 310-226-6290

Ginger Rub at Bliss Spa

After all the Christmas cookies you tucked away over the holidays, Bliss Spa’s ginger rub is exactly what your body needs to detox for 2017. Nestled inside the W Los Angeles-West Beverly Hills, the spa itself is, well, blissful with its soothing sky blue color scheme and complimentary brownie bar. The 135-minute treatment (yup, over two hours!) includes a ginger body rub, a warm foil wrap, and a full body massage to melt away post-holiday stress. 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, 310-443-8228

Cranio-Sacral Unwinding at Sea Wellness Spa

If the holiday stress really got you down, there’s nothing a little vitamin sea can’t cure—and by sea we mean Hotel Casa Del Mar’s Sea Wellness Spa where you can enjoy the cranio-sacral unwinding. The treatment uses gentle touch therapy, but the real magic is in the 21 drops therapeutic essential oils that are used to help equalize your brain rhythm, de-stress your body, and calm your mind. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, 310-581-7767

Ultimate Pure Gold Radiance Facial at Spa by La Prairie

If you’re in the mood for some major new year pampering, head to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Spa La Prairie and spoil yourself with the decadent gold radiance facial. Your skin will love you for it. The 90-minute anti-aging treatment imbues your skin with a pure gold serum to give it a super pretty youthful glow for 2017. It’s one surefire way to make good on the promise of “new year, new you.” 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-887-2006

Beauty Diamond Facial at Spa Montage Beverly Hills

With its gorgeous Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired décor and dreamy mineral pool, Spa Montage Beverly Hills is a treat in and of itself. It’s also the only place on the West Coast where you can indulge in a L.RAPHAEL Genève treatment like the beauty diamond facial. The splurge-worthy 60-minute experience promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and leave your skin feeling smoother than a baby’s bottom. 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-860-7840