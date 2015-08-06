By Paul Zahn | January 5, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Between the record low temperatures and constant rain, Angelenos have put their skin through the ringer this winter. We caught up with some of Los Angeles’ top doctors to get tips on how to have perfect skin in the new year.

Replenish Your Vitamins with an IV Drip

Many people live hectic, busy lives and have difficulty getting enough vitamins in their diet. There is no better way to replenish your vitamin stores than with an IV. I always recommend the Myer's Cocktail IV drip for my clients who are looking to beautify and detoxify from the inside out. My clients can expect to see results like glossier, healthier hair, softer skin, the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger nails. The B12 we throw in helps to boost your metabolism and naturally increase your energy levels, too.

Switch from Lotion Moisturizer to Cream Moisturizer

When we turn on the heater and when those Santa Ana winds pick up, the moisture on our skin evaporates more quickly. We may moisturize every day of the year, but when the skin is drier, it's best to switch from a lotion to a cream moisturizer. Lotions are water based and less moisturizing than a cream, which is oil-based.

Exfoliate While Cleansing Your Skin Daily

I recommend during wintertime that my patients use skincare products containing salicylic or glycolic acid which can treat your breakouts, and will exfoliate the skin, ridding you of that dry, dead layer that makes your skin look dull and lifeless, leaving you with a clear and radiant complexion.

Use SPF All Year

Don’t forget your SPF! Even in the colder months, our skin is still exposed to harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can lead to uneven skin tone and pigmentation issues, and is the quickest way to skin aging and skin cancer! Look for a moisturizer that contains an SPF of 30 or higher and that is non-comedogenic (doesn't clog your pores) if you are applying it to your face.

Prioritize Exercise

Life can get hectic and one of the habits that often gets pushed aside is gym time. Ditch the urge to stop routine exercise in 2017 as engaging in regular physical activity will keep circulation strong to your skin, allow you to sweat out those toxins, and release endorphins to give you a beautiful, refreshed smile!

Limit Alcohol Intake

As tempting as winter happy hour may be, alcohol can dehydrate your skin and organs leaving you dull and tired. Try to limit your alcohol intake in 2017 to detox and replenish your skin.