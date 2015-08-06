    

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

By Jessica Estrada | January 4, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

With 2017 officially here, we turned to local real estate pros to find out their trend predictions for the upcoming year.

Yvonne Arias, The Property Lab: Hotel Residence Sales Are on the Rise

YvonneArias_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

“We have seen a recent uptick in hotel residence sales. Although there are many luxurious new buildings tempting buyers, we find that the quality and reputation associated with hotel residences such as the Ritz and W Hollywood are top sellers. Yes, clients are being taunted by many of these new buildings, but they see the absence of quality and much smaller square footage and are opting to spend a bit more money now to ensure a quality lifestyle for the long haul.”

F. Ron Smith and David Berg, Smith & Berg team at Partners Trust: Smaller Homes on Bigger Lots Will Be Popular

RonSmith_David-Berg_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

“Understated comfort in an expansive setting describes the homes in high demand in Los Angeles real estate in 2017. Couples are downsizing from large estates and want smaller homes on larger lots. It's all about being appropriately scaled for today's modern family without sacrificing all the luxuries of a larger, overbuilt home. Many younger couples are seeking more manageable size homes with a greater array of amenities—homes with more purpose and homes that add more value to one’s life. We'll continue to see the trend of the Westside, from Palisades to Beverly Hills, being the place in LA to live, attracting not just locals but East Coast and international buyers because of the schools, quality of life, proximity to everything, and all around lifestyle.”

Stacy Gottula, The Agency: More Livable Design Will Trend

StacyGottula_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

"I feel international buyers will continue to buy second and third homes here, as LA maintains itself as a major hub of art and commerce. Plus, you can't beat the weather. When it comes to design trends, I believe we’ll start to see a move away from the contemporary ‘jewel box’ style that has been so popular amongst developers and a shift toward a more livable, earthy approach complemented by contemporary finishes and enhanced by Mediterranean and Spanish-style architecture.”

Madison Hildebrand, The Malibu Life Team at Partners Trust: Baby Boomers Are Downsizing

MadisonHildebrand_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

“My predictions for 2017, as well as real estate trends going forward, are that sellers are still selling as the majority of our population are the baby Boomerb. Despite the economy, most of them want to start the next phase of their lives, move closer to their children or grandchildren, and downsize their current residence, which most of them own ‘free and clear’ for the most part meaning they are cash rich. After selling, they tend to be buying one or two residences, one in their ideal place to live for themselves and the other a vacation place near their family members, or instead buying that second place in order to assist a family member that can't qualify on his or her own.”

Tami Halton Pardee, Halton Pardee + Partners: Millennials Are Looking for Homes With Warmth

TamiHaltonPardee_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

“Millennials are looking for a home with a true sense of warmth and one that feels complete the first time they walk in. This is a group that pays more attention to details and quality than any I’ve ever seen. It comes from the close attention they pay to their technology. And a well-designed home brings about 20 percent more in price from other comparable homes. Look especially for design amenities including spacious layouts, lots of daylight, indoor/outdoor spaces (including rooftop decks), energy efficiencies, and a clean, contemporary look. Anywhere near the Expo Line will be popular. It’s a true amenity that becomes more valuable as the city matures. Places such as West Adams, Mid-City, Baldwin Hills, and the La Cienega/Jefferson area contain relatively undiscovered neighborhoods, which also have a nice stock of older, traditional homes.”

Joshua Flagg, Rodeo Realty: Things Will Pick up After the Election

JoshFlagg_2017RealEstatePredictions.jpg

“2017 is going to be an amazing year. Despite people’s skepticism after the elections, the markets around the world have actually all gone up and the real estate market has had a bit of a rebound. We were a little slow in the last third quarter, but immediately after the election things seem to pick up and it is my forecast for 2017 that we are going to have even a better year than 2016. Sometimes surprising things happen after elections.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: real estate trends la real estate homes second homes _feature
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAURA DOSS (PARDEE)

