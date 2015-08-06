    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays

By Michelle Mass | December 20, 2016 | People

Share

We caught up with Martha Stewart to get her tips on the best host/hostess gifts of the season. Below, the hostess queen shares her favorite Martha Stewart Living picks that are sure to impress.

Martha-Stewart

Martha Stewart.

Homemade Ice Cream Sundae Sauces

"I believe the best host/hostess gifts are those that make their lives both easier and sweeter. Homemade dessert sauces such as chocolate or butterscotch are a very simple and thoughtful gift for those who host you."

Home Fragrances Inspired by the Garden

Mission-Fig-Martha-Stewart-Room-Spray

Fig Room Spray in Mission Fig, Martha Stewart Collection ($22). Macy's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-854-6655

"Our homes should be filled with beautiful designs and color, and also with fresh and natural scents. Our home fragrances from Macy’s do just that—subtly adding scents that are reminiscent of gardens and orchards."

Marble Ceramic Serving Board

"A beautiful serving board is a fabulous gift and a staple in every hostess’s kitchen."

A Do-It-All Copper Bar Tool Set

Martha-Stewart-Cocktail-Set

Copper 7-Pc. Bar Tool Set, Martha Stewart Collection ($72). Macy's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-854-6655

"Every hostess should have a perfectly stocked bar—and if they don’t, you can give them one. This copper bar set is a unique, practical, and beautifully designed gift, helping to make holiday events both festive and stress-free."

Handmade Fringed Cocktail Napkins

"There is no one who enjoys pretty and practical more than those who’ve spent time planning. Cut a lightweight, loose-weave linen fabric into 10-inch squares, then use a pin to pull out several threads for a fringed border. These DIY napkins are easy to make and the perfect upgrade for any hostess with a bar."

Martha Stewart Tea and Coffee from Martha Stewart Café

Martha-Stewart-Coffee

Teas and Coffees, Martha Stewart Café (Starting at $14). marthastewartcafeshop.com

"Gifting the host/hostess with something they can enjoy after the hard work ends is always a good option. The delicious teas and coffees from our Martha Stewart Cafés can be brewed the next morning when clean-up from the party inevitably continues, and beyond."

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: holidays gifts holiday gifts martha stewart
Categories: People

Photography via Martha Stewart Living

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE