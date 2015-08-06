Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays

By Michelle Mass | December 20, 2016 | People

We caught up with Martha Stewart to get her tips on the best host/hostess gifts of the season. Below, the hostess queen shares her favorite Martha Stewart Living picks that are sure to impress.

Homemade Ice Cream Sundae Sauces

"I believe the best host/hostess gifts are those that make their lives both easier and sweeter. Homemade dessert sauces such as chocolate or butterscotch are a very simple and thoughtful gift for those who host you."

Home Fragrances Inspired by the Garden

Fig Room Spray in Mission Fig, Martha Stewart Collection ($22). Macy's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-854-6655

"Our homes should be filled with beautiful designs and color, and also with fresh and natural scents. Our home fragrances from Macy’s do just that—subtly adding scents that are reminiscent of gardens and orchards."

Marble Ceramic Serving Board

"A beautiful serving board is a fabulous gift and a staple in every hostess’s kitchen."

A Do-It-All Copper Bar Tool Set

Copper 7-Pc. Bar Tool Set, Martha Stewart Collection ($72). Macy's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-854-6655

"Every hostess should have a perfectly stocked bar—and if they don’t, you can give them one. This copper bar set is a unique, practical, and beautifully designed gift, helping to make holiday events both festive and stress-free."

Handmade Fringed Cocktail Napkins

"There is no one who enjoys pretty and practical more than those who’ve spent time planning. Cut a lightweight, loose-weave linen fabric into 10-inch squares, then use a pin to pull out several threads for a fringed border. These DIY napkins are easy to make and the perfect upgrade for any hostess with a bar."

Martha Stewart Tea and Coffee from Martha Stewart Café

Teas and Coffees, Martha Stewart Café (Starting at $14). marthastewartcafeshop.com

"Gifting the host/hostess with something they can enjoy after the hard work ends is always a good option. The delicious teas and coffees from our Martha Stewart Cafés can be brewed the next morning when clean-up from the party inevitably continues, and beyond."