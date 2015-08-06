    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | December 19, 2016 | People

Share

Where did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez have a mini Saved by the Bell reunion and how did Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson spend his weekend? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

MarkPaulGosselaar_MarioLopez_SpottedLA.jpg

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang Out at the Staples Center

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez had themselves a little Saved by the Bell reunion at the Staples Center on Saturday night while attending Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment Celebrity Guests with their kids.

Ben Affleck Goes Holiday Shopping at Barneys New York

Ben Affleck got some of his holiday shopping done last Friday at none other than Barneys in Beverly Hills.

Hilary Duff Shops at Gucci

Younger star Hilary Duff was also in shopping state of mind last week. On Friday, she was spotted at Gucci.

Jessie J Dines at The Nice Guy

Singer Jessie J dropped by The Nice Guy in West Hollywood last week (dressed in sheer pants and an embroidered denim jacket, no less) to enjoy dinner with a friend.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Grabs a Bite at Ysabel

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson had an eventful weekend. In addition to watching La La Land twice, he also enjoyed a yummy meal at Ysabel restaurant alongside his hubby and manager.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted
Categories: People

Photography by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE