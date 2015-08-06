December 12, 2016
By Jessica Estrada | December 19, 2016 |
Where did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez have a mini Saved by the Bell reunion and how did Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson spend his weekend? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez had themselves a little Saved by the Bell reunion at the Staples Center on Saturday night while attending Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment Celebrity Guests with their kids.
Ben Affleck got some of his holiday shopping done last Friday at none other than Barneys in Beverly Hills.
Younger star Hilary Duff was also in shopping state of mind last week. On Friday, she was spotted at Gucci.
Singer Jessie J dropped by The Nice Guy in West Hollywood last week (dressed in sheer pants and an embroidered denim jacket, no less) to enjoy dinner with a friend.
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson had an eventful weekend. In addition to watching La La Land twice, he also enjoyed a yummy meal at Ysabel restaurant alongside his hubby and manager.
Photography by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
