2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies

By Lydia Geisel | January 3, 2017 | People

From first-time mamas and papas to parenting pros, here are 10 aww-inducing photos of celebrities basking in the company of their newest bundles of joy.

Olivia Wilde

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

The actress and her beau Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child in early October. The proud mama bonded with the newest family addition with a peaceful snuggle sesh, shown here.

Candice Swanepoel

This stunning Victoria’s Secret model got matchy-matchy with her baby boy. There’s no doubt that Anacã has already picked up his mom’s cool sense of style.

Hilaria Baldwin

....a panda and a puppy walk into a bar....

A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

The Baldwin family played dress up as the temps dropped in NYC. One baby in a cute costume is adorable but, two? Totally irresistible!

Jeff Lewis

At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.

A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on

Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis and partner Gage Edward celebrated the birth of their daughter Monroe this fall. It goes without saying that it was true love at first sight.

Adam Levine

Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

The Voice host broke the news of the birth of his little one this September with a sweet pic of the two taking a cat-nap.

Chrissy Teigen

I have dreamed of this day!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

When she’s not sharing her smart and sassy opinions on Twitter, you can find Teigen in the kitchen. The cookbook author is already showing her daughter Luna the ropes.

Jurnee Smollett Bell

Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man @josiahbell

A photo posted by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on

The Friday Night Lights actress and her newborn caught some fresh air as they shot his very first photoshoot.

Jordana Brewster

Boo

A photo posted by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on

Brewster and her bambino pulled off a scary-and-sweet twosome this Halloween.

Michael Phelps

The little man and I don't wanna get out bed this morning!!

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Phelps's post-Olympic afternoons consist of hanging around in bed with his BFF, Boomer. Here’s to hoping the swimming champ passes down his super-athletic genes to his little one.

Kevin Jonas

Say hello to my newest love Valentina

A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on

This Jonas Brother is quite all right living in a house full of beautiful women. The doting dad was in complete awe as he welcomed his second daughter.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities celebs instagram babies photos celebrity babies _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/OLIVIAWILDE; INSTAGRAM.COM/ANGELCANDICES; INSTAGRAM.COM/HILARIABALDWIN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JLJEFFLEWIS; INSTAGRAM.COM/ADAMLEVINE; INSTAGRAM.COM/CHRISSYTEIGEN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JURNEEBELL; INSTAGRAM.COM/JORDANABREWSTER; INSTAGRAM.COM/M_PHELPS00INSTAGRAM.COM/KEVINJONAS

