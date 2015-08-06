December 12, 2016
By Harman Kaur Pradhan | December 30, 2016 |
Style & Beauty
Amp up your look with any one of these gorgeous nail polish colors fit for New Year's Eve.
Bold High-Gloss Lacquer in Siam Red, Gucci ($29). 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-3451
This metallic red-toned polish offers a high-gloss finish packed with intense pigmentation, which will definitely garner compliments while you casually sip that glass of merlot.
The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Violet, Oribe ($32). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900
This chip-resistant nail polish with fade-proof shine will ensure it lasts through all your upcoming holiday soirées, with minimal touch-ups required.
Nail Polish in Rose Gold, NARS ($20). Sephora, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-9670
Be bold this holiday and don't shy away from mixing metallics—this elegant rose gold tone is a perfect complement for your silver and gold accessories.
Nail Color in Rolling In The Deep, Deborah Lippmann ($18). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230
Sophisticated with a bit of edge, this Deborah Lippmann option is perfect for the working woman who is going straight from the office to cocktails afterward.
Nailed Lacquer in Shattered Souls, Smith & Cult ($18). Bloomingdale's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-360-2700
Delicate speckles of gold will instantly light up your hands—and spirit—thanks to this gilded Smith & Cult polish.
Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in 140 Petra, Marc Jacobs Beauty ($18). Sephora, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-9670
A dirty bronze metallic shimmer is an easy and effortless way to add some panache and mystery to your nail game.
Pixie Dust Nail Lacquer in Elphie, Zoya ($10). Ulta, 4550 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-934-3692
Up the festive factor to all your ensembles by incorporating this eye-catching shade of green that makes an instant holiday statement.
Nail Lacquer in South of the Blvd, Lauren B. Beauty ($18). net-a-porter.com
The unique brush will give you a streak-free and flawless application, complete with a fun and spirited effect thanks to its light-hearted and playful color.
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Neutral Pattern, Chanel ($28). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900
Not a fan of jeweled tones during the holidays? Not to worry—instead, pamper your hands with Chanel’s stylish shade of silver for an elegant and timeless look.
