December 12, 2016

December 9, 2016

December 8, 2016

December 20, 2016

December 19, 2016

December 12, 2016

December 22, 2016

December 20, 2016

December 9, 2016

December 28, 2016

December 8, 2016

November 29, 2016

December 30, 2016

December 28, 2016

December 27, 2016

9 Party-Ready Nail Polish Colors for the Perfect NYE Manicures

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | December 30, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Amp up your look with any one of these gorgeous nail polish colors fit for New Year's Eve.

Gucci-High-Gloss-Lacquer-in-Siam-Red

Bold High-Gloss Lacquer in Siam Red, Gucci ($29). 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-3451

This metallic red-toned polish offers a high-gloss finish packed with intense pigmentation, which will definitely garner compliments while you casually sip that glass of merlot.

Oribe-the-violet-nail-polish

The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Violet, Oribe ($32). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

This chip-resistant nail polish with fade-proof shine will ensure it lasts through all your upcoming holiday soirées, with minimal touch-ups required.

Nars-Rose-Gold-Nail-Polish

Nail Polish in Rose Gold, NARS ($20). Sephora, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-9670

Be bold this holiday and don't shy away from mixing metallics—this elegant rose gold tone is a perfect complement for your silver and gold accessories.

Deborah-Lippman-Rolling-in-the-Deep

Nail Color in Rolling In The Deep, Deborah Lippmann ($18). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Sophisticated with a bit of edge, this Deborah Lippmann option is perfect for the working woman who is going straight from the office to cocktails afterward.

Smith-_-Cult-Shattered-Souls

Nailed Lacquer in Shattered Souls, Smith & Cult ($18). Bloomingdale's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-360-2700

Delicate speckles of gold will instantly light up your hands—and spirit—thanks to this gilded Smith & Cult polish.

Marc-Jacobs-Petra

Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in 140 Petra, Marc Jacobs Beauty ($18). Sephora, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-9670

A dirty bronze metallic shimmer is an easy and effortless way to add some panache and mystery to your nail game.

Zoya-Elphie-Nail-Polish

Pixie Dust Nail Lacquer in Elphie, Zoya ($10). Ulta, 4550 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-934-3692

Up the festive factor to all your ensembles by incorporating this eye-catching shade of green that makes an instant holiday statement.

Lauren-B-Beauty-South-of-the-Boulevard

Nail Lacquer in South of the Blvd, Lauren B. Beauty ($18). net-a-porter.com

The unique brush will give you a streak-free and flawless application, complete with a fun and spirited effect thanks to its light-hearted and playful color.

Chanel-LE-Vernis-in-Silver

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Neutral Pattern, Chanel ($28). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

Not a fan of jeweled tones during the holidays? Not to worry—instead, pamper your hands with Chanel’s stylish shade of silver for an elegant and timeless look.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
