By Rakhee Bhatt | December 28, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Conquer winter dressing this season with these six upscale jeans perfect for wearing from dawn to dusk.

Guess

Biker Skinny Jeans, Guess ($128). Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-836-0061

Four contrasting black zippers add an edgy look to these skinny Guess jeans.

rag & bone

‘The Skinny’ Stretch Jeans in Coal, rag & bone ($185). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Go for a little vintage glam this winter with these dark five-pocket jeans by rag & bone.

Lucky Brand

Hayden Skinny, Lucky Brand ($99). Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-201-0469

Lucky Brand combines a whiskering effect with a hidden tummy panel to keep holiday excess cleverly concealed in these jeans.

Étoile Isabel Marant

Earley High-Rise Skinny Jeans, Étoile Isabel Marant ($270). net-a-porter.com

Stretch denim and a high v-cutout waist ensure these Étoile Isabel Marant white jeans are as comfortable as they are gorgeous.

True Religion

Halle Super Skinny Rhinestone Women’s Jeans, True Religion ($279). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-652-0037

All-over rhinestones make these skinny jeans by True Religion a dazzling winter statement piece.

Marc Jacobs

Bowie High-Rise Flared Jeans, Marc Jacobs ($325). matchesfashion.com

Go from the boardroom to the bar with these oh-so-chic black Marc Jacobs flare jeans, featuring a high-rise waist and pintucked seams.