December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams Up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line
December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits

December 28, 2016

6 Jeans to Wear From Day to Night in LA This Winter
December 27, 2016

7 Head-Turning Party Shoes to Rock on New Year's Eve
December 23, 2016

8 Sparkly Things to Wear on New Year's Eve
6 Jeans to Wear From Day to Night in LA This Winter

By Rakhee Bhatt | December 28, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Conquer winter dressing this season with these six upscale jeans perfect for wearing from dawn to dusk.

Guess

Guess2_DayToNightJeans.jpg

Biker Skinny Jeans, Guess ($128). Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-836-0061

Four contrasting black zippers add an edgy look to these skinny Guess jeans.

rag & bone

Nordstrom_DayToNightJeans.jpg

‘The Skinny’ Stretch Jeans in Coal, rag & bone ($185). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Go for a little vintage glam this winter with these dark five-pocket jeans by rag & bone.

Lucky Brand

LuckyBrand_DayToNightJeans.jpg

Hayden Skinny, Lucky Brand ($99). Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-201-0469

Lucky Brand combines a whiskering effect with a hidden tummy panel to keep holiday excess cleverly concealed in these jeans.

Étoile Isabel Marant

IsabelMarant_DayToNightJeans.jpg

Earley High-Rise Skinny Jeans, Étoile Isabel Marant ($270). net-a-porter.com

Stretch denim and a high v-cutout waist ensure these Étoile Isabel Marant white jeans are as comfortable as they are gorgeous.

True Religion

TrueReligion_DayToNightJeans.jpg

Halle Super Skinny Rhinestone Women’s Jeans, True Religion ($279). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-652-0037

All-over rhinestones make these skinny jeans by True Religion a dazzling winter statement piece.

Marc Jacobs

MarcJacobs_DayToNightJeans.jpg

Bowie High-Rise Flared Jeans, Marc Jacobs ($325). matchesfashion.com

Go from the boardroom to the bar with these oh-so-chic black Marc Jacobs flare jeans, featuring a high-rise waist and pintucked seams.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: fashion style jeans winter what to wear _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

