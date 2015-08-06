December 12, 2016
By Rakhee Bhatt | December 28, 2016 |
Style & Beauty
Conquer winter dressing this season with these six upscale jeans perfect for wearing from dawn to dusk.
Biker Skinny Jeans, Guess ($128). Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-836-0061
Four contrasting black zippers add an edgy look to these skinny Guess jeans.
‘The Skinny’ Stretch Jeans in Coal, rag & bone ($185). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230
Go for a little vintage glam this winter with these dark five-pocket jeans by rag & bone.
Hayden Skinny, Lucky Brand ($99). Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-201-0469
Lucky Brand combines a whiskering effect with a hidden tummy panel to keep holiday excess cleverly concealed in these jeans.
Earley High-Rise Skinny Jeans, Étoile Isabel Marant ($270). net-a-porter.com
Stretch denim and a high v-cutout waist ensure these Étoile Isabel Marant white jeans are as comfortable as they are gorgeous.
Halle Super Skinny Rhinestone Women’s Jeans, True Religion ($279). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-652-0037
All-over rhinestones make these skinny jeans by True Religion a dazzling winter statement piece.
Bowie High-Rise Flared Jeans, Marc Jacobs ($325). matchesfashion.com
Go from the boardroom to the bar with these oh-so-chic black Marc Jacobs flare jeans, featuring a high-rise waist and pintucked seams.
