By Jessica Estrada | December 29, 2016 | Lifestyle

With 2017 just days away, it’s time to get serious about planning out our goals and to dos for the year ahead and that, of course, requires a fresh new planner. Check out a few of our favorites below that promise a more productive 2017.

Happiness Planner

The Happiness 100-Planner, Anthropologie ($30). 211 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-7390

If personal development is your number one goal for 2017, this Happiness Planner is the one for you. In addition to the traditional to-do checklists, there’s also space for daily reflection and goal setting.

Productivity Planner

The Productivity Planner, Intelligent Change ($25). intelligentchange.com

If you’re serious about productivity, make this planner your new BFF. It’s designed with principles to help you prioritize tasks and work in short hyper-focused bursts in order to get more done.

Poketo

Marble Planner, Poketo ($36). 820 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 213-537-0751

This marble planner was made for the minimalist who craves a simple yet luxe way of planning.

Ban.do

12-Month Planner, Ban.do ($20). bando.com

This sassy planner is perfect for the girl with a jam-packed schedule. There’s so much color, art, and stickers inside that makes planning a little more fun.

Kate Spade

Large 17-Month Agenda, Kate Spade New York ($36). Nordstrom, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Who needs an iCal when you can put pen to paper in a chic gold polka-dotted planner like this one?

Rifle Paper Co.

2017 Jardin de Paris Planner, Rifle Paper Co. ($34). riflepaperco.com

Sprinkled with motivational quotes inside, this gorgeous floral planner is all the inspiration you need to stay organized in 2017.