6 Chic Planners for a More Productive 2017

By Jessica Estrada | December 29, 2016 | Lifestyle

With 2017 just days away, it’s time to get serious about planning out our goals and to dos for the year ahead and that, of course, requires a fresh new planner. Check out a few of our favorites below that promise a more productive 2017.

Happiness Planner

Anthropologie_2017Planner.jpg

The Happiness 100-Planner, Anthropologie ($30). 211 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-7390

If personal development is your number one goal for 2017, this Happiness Planner is the one for you. In addition to the traditional to-do checklists, there’s also space for daily reflection and goal setting.

Productivity Planner

IntelligenceChange_2017Planner.jpg

The Productivity Planner, Intelligent Change ($25). intelligentchange.com

If you’re serious about productivity, make this planner your new BFF. It’s designed with principles to help you prioritize tasks and work in short hyper-focused bursts in order to get more done.

Poketo

Poketo_2017Planner.jpg

Marble Planner, Poketo ($36). 820 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 213-537-0751

This marble planner was made for the minimalist who craves a simple yet luxe way of planning.

Ban.do

Bando_IAmVeryBusy_2017Agenda.jpg

12-Month Planner, Ban.do ($20). bando.com

This sassy planner is perfect for the girl with a jam-packed schedule. There’s so much color, art, and stickers inside that makes planning a little more fun.

Kate Spade

KateSpade_2017Planner.jpg

Large 17-Month Agenda, Kate Spade New York ($36). Nordstrom, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Who needs an iCal when you can put pen to paper in a chic gold polka-dotted planner like this one?

Rifle Paper Co.

RiflePaperCo_2017Planner.jpg

2017 Jardin de Paris Planner, Rifle Paper Co. ($34). riflepaperco.com

Sprinkled with motivational quotes inside, this gorgeous floral planner is all the inspiration you need to stay organized in 2017.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: planners organize _feature productivity
Categories: Lifestyle

