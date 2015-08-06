By Jessica Estrada | December 27, 2016 | Style & Beauty

A special occasion like a New Year’s Eve party calls for shoes to match. Ditch your standard pumps on December 31 and instead turn heads with one of these statement-making heels that are anything but ordinary.

Christian Louboutin

Pigalle Follies Strass Heels, Christian Louboutin ($2,995). 650 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-247-9300

No one at the NYE bash will be able to take their eyes off your feet with these dazzling purple pumps. Keep the rest of your look neutral to let these babies shine.

Jimmy Choo

Viola 110 Sandals, Jimmy Choo ($1,875). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-855-9538

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, fulfill your Cinderella dreams with these crystal-encrusted sandals accented with a fun feather tassel.

Sophia Webster

Over-the-Knee Mila Suede Heels, Sophia Webster ($2,250). fwrd.com

Strut into 2017 rocking these suede over-the-knee heels that are as head turning as it gets. Complete the sassy look with a sparkly mini dress.

Prada

Sandal Platinum, Prada ($795). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-228-1400

Prada puts a deliciously modern twist on the classic stiletto with wavy straps and a gorgeous gold finish. We envision these sandals worn with a little black dress and a festive 2017 party crown.

Giuseppe Zanotti

Ankle Strap Sandals, Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,295). shopbop.com

These suede sandals are sweet, fun, and oh so sparkly thanks to its blush hue and dazzling Swarovski crystal accents.

Fendi

Mink & Fox Fur 110mm T-Strap Pump, Black/Multi, Fendi ($1,150). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

New Year’s Eve is all about having fun, and these colorful fur flower shoes are the epitome of it.

Aquazzura

Disco Thing 105 Metallic Leather & Paillete Sandals, Aquazzura ($925). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

These metallic sandals with tiny sequin disco balls are basically New Year’s Eve in shoe form.