December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams Up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line
December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits

December 28, 2016

6 Jeans to Wear From Day to Night in LA This Winter
December 27, 2016

7 Head-Turning Party Shoes to Rock on New Year's Eve
December 23, 2016

8 Sparkly Things to Wear on New Year's Eve
Search Our Site

7 Head-Turning Party Shoes to Rock on New Year's Eve

By Jessica Estrada | December 27, 2016 | Style & Beauty



A special occasion like a New Year’s Eve party calls for shoes to match. Ditch your standard pumps on December 31 and instead turn heads with one of these statement-making heels that are anything but ordinary.

Christian Louboutin

ChristianLouboutin_NYEShoes.jpg

Pigalle Follies Strass Heels, Christian Louboutin ($2,995). 650 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-247-9300

No one at the NYE bash will be able to take their eyes off your feet with these dazzling purple pumps. Keep the rest of your look neutral to let these babies shine.

Jimmy Choo

JimmyChoo_NYEShoes.jpg

Viola 110 Sandals, Jimmy Choo ($1,875). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-855-9538

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, fulfill your Cinderella dreams with these crystal-encrusted sandals accented with a fun feather tassel.

Sophia Webster

SophiaWebster_NYEShoes.jpg

Over-the-Knee Mila Suede Heels, Sophia Webster ($2,250). fwrd.com

Strut into 2017 rocking these suede over-the-knee heels that are as head turning as it gets. Complete the sassy look with a sparkly mini dress.

Prada

Prada_NYEShoes.jpg

Sandal Platinum, Prada ($795). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-228-1400

Prada puts a deliciously modern twist on the classic stiletto with wavy straps and a gorgeous gold finish. We envision these sandals worn with a little black dress and a festive 2017 party crown.

Giuseppe Zanotti

GiuseppeZanotti_NYEShoes.jpg

Ankle Strap Sandals, Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,295). shopbop.com

These suede sandals are sweet, fun, and oh so sparkly thanks to its blush hue and dazzling Swarovski crystal accents.

Fendi

Fendi_NYEShoes.jpg

Mink & Fox Fur 110mm T-Strap Pump, Black/Multi, Fendi ($1,150). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

New Year’s Eve is all about having fun, and these colorful fur flower shoes are the epitome of it.

Aquazzura

Aquazzura_NYEShoes.jpg

Disco Thing 105 Metallic Leather & Paillete Sandals, Aquazzura ($925). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

These metallic sandals with tiny sequin disco balls are basically New Year’s Eve in shoe form.

Categories: Style & Beauty

