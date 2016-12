By Jessica Estrada | December 22, 2016 | Style & Beauty

In addition to chic chokers, cool bomber jackets, and all things velvet, we’re loving the furry bag trend that is suddenly everywhere. They provide that added cozy touch winter ensembles crave. Check out these fun picks that are soft, fluffy, and oh so fun.

Loeffler Randall

Crossbody Pouch, Loeffler Randall ($595). loefflerrandall.com

This decidedly quirky Loeffler Randall crossbody bag is rife with color and fuzzy fur. Sling it over your shoulder when hitting the town for a wintertime rendezvous.

Diane von Furstenberg

Love Power Shearling and Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, Diane von Furstenberg ($400). net-a-porter.com

Enjoy a white winter, regardless of the forecast, with this cream-colored Mongolian shearling mini bag by DVF.

Valentino

Rocklock Small Mink Fur & Leather Shoulder Bag, Valentino ($4,245). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

This darling blush bag brings together that fuzzy vibe that’s so in right now and marries it with Valentino’s signature studded details to create a bag that’s both edgy and sweet.

Fendi

Peekaboo Micro Shearling Fur Satchel Bag, Black, Fendi ($1,950). Nordstrom, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Perfect for a winter night out, Fendi’s micro shearling fur bag has just enough room for the essentials.

Jason Wu

Diane Large Rabbit Fur Shoulder Bag, Jason Wu ($2,395). jasonwustudio.com

Fuzzy fur and lush leather make this classy Jason Wu bag a winter wardrobe must.