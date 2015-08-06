    

Parties

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | December 12, 2016 | People

Share

Where did the cast of Office Christmas Party celebrate their premiere last week, and how does Nick Jonas stay in shape? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

JenniferAniston_OfficeChristmasParty_MainTH.jpg

The Office Christmas Party Cast Celebrate Film at STK

The cast of Office Christmas Party hosted their premiere after party at STK last Wednesday. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Courteney Cox, Olivia Munn, and more stars noshed on lamb lollipops and tuna tartar during the bash.

Derek Hough Gets His Holiday Shopping Done at The Grove

Everyone is busy ticking loved ones off their holiday gift list, including Derek Hough. He was spotted shopping at The Grove on Friday.

Demi Lovato Has a Night Out at The Nice Guy

Following the announcement of her first-ever Grammy nomination, Demi Lovato celebrated with a night out at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy on Thursday.

Nick Jonas Works Out at Unbreakable Performance Center

Wondering how Nick Jonas stays in killer shape? The Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood is his secret. The singer was there on Friday getting his workout on.

Behati Prinsloo Dines at Craig’s

New mama Behati Prinsloo enjoyed a night out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

