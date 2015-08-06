By Jessica Estrada | December 12, 2016 | People

Where did the cast of Office Christmas Party celebrate their premiere last week, and how does Nick Jonas stay in shape? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

The Office Christmas Party Cast Celebrate Film at STK

The cast of Office Christmas Party hosted their premiere after party at STK last Wednesday. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Courteney Cox, Olivia Munn, and more stars noshed on lamb lollipops and tuna tartar during the bash.

Derek Hough Gets His Holiday Shopping Done at The Grove

Everyone is busy ticking loved ones off their holiday gift list, including Derek Hough. He was spotted shopping at The Grove on Friday.

Demi Lovato Has a Night Out at The Nice Guy

Following the announcement of her first-ever Grammy nomination, Demi Lovato celebrated with a night out at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy on Thursday.

Nick Jonas Works Out at Unbreakable Performance Center

Wondering how Nick Jonas stays in killer shape? The Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood is his secret. The singer was there on Friday getting his workout on.

Behati Prinsloo Dines at Craig’s

New mama Behati Prinsloo enjoyed a night out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.