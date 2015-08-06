If there is ever a night to deck yourself out in all things sparkly, it’s definitely New Year’s Eve. The big occasion calls for an ensemble that is all glitz and glam, and these eye-catching pieces completely fit the bill. All you need now is a glass of bubbly and a dash of confetti. Cheers!
Sequin Jacket
Chill Sequin Jacket, IRO ($850).Intermix, 400 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-1619
There’s no doubt about it: This head-turning gold jacket will get you past the velvet ropes of any hot spot on December 31.
Glitter Clutch
Kate Monogram Heart Clutch, Saint Laurent ($1,550). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211
Who needs a little black dress for New Year’s Eve when you can sport a little black clutch replete with glittery red hearts?
Crystal Choker
Link Crystal Choker Necklace, Ben-Amun ($326). shopbop.com
Looking to add some wow factor to your NYE ensemble? Go with this on-trend choker made of dazzling crystals.