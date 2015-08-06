By Jessica Estrada | December 23, 2016 | Style & Beauty

If there is ever a night to deck yourself out in all things sparkly, it’s definitely New Year’s Eve. The big occasion calls for an ensemble that is all glitz and glam, and these eye-catching pieces completely fit the bill. All you need now is a glass of bubbly and a dash of confetti. Cheers!

Sequin Jacket

Chill Sequin Jacket, IRO ($850). Intermix, 400 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-1619

There’s no doubt about it: This head-turning gold jacket will get you past the velvet ropes of any hot spot on December 31.

Glitter Clutch

Kate Monogram Heart Clutch, Saint Laurent ($1,550). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

Who needs a little black dress for New Year’s Eve when you can sport a little black clutch replete with glittery red hearts?

Crystal Choker

Link Crystal Choker Necklace, Ben-Amun ($326). shopbop.com

Looking to add some wow factor to your NYE ensemble? Go with this on-trend choker made of dazzling crystals.

Sequin Romper

Maxwell Romper, X by NBD ($340). revolve.com

Flirty, fun, and oh so sparkly, this sequin-embellished romper is a winning choice for ringing in the new year. Add some va-va-voom to the look with thigh-high boots.

Glitter Pumps

Petrol Coarse Glitter Fabric Pointy Toe Pumps, Jimmy Choo ($625). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-855-9538

Drenched in gorgeous glitter, these violet pumps were made for dancing the night away on New Year’s Eve.

Crystal Earrings

Ball Earrings, Isabel Marant ($255). matchesfashion.com

These twinkling crystal earrings have a disco-ball vibe to them that makes them perfect for an end-of-the-year fête.

Sequin Skirt

Skirt 54, LPA ($188). revolve.com

Pair this sexy sequin skirt with a pretty blouse and sky-high heels to create a look that will turn heads.

Glitter Nail Polish

Happy Birthday Nail Polish, Deborah Lippmann ($20). net-a-porter.com

Your nails need a little sparkle, too. Dress them up with a couple coats of Deborah Lippmann’s festive rainbow glitter polish.