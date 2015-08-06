    

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Read More

December 23, 2016

8 Sparkly Things to Wear on New Year's Eve
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
8 Sparkly Things to Wear on New Year's Eve

By Jessica Estrada | December 23, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Share

If there is ever a night to deck yourself out in all things sparkly, it’s definitely New Year’s Eve. The big occasion calls for an ensemble that is all glitz and glam, and these eye-catching pieces completely fit the bill. All you need now is a glass of bubbly and a dash of confetti. Cheers!

Sequin Jacket

IRO_Jacket.jpg

Chill Sequin Jacket, IRO ($850). Intermix, 400 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-1619

There’s no doubt about it: This head-turning gold jacket will get you past the velvet ropes of any hot spot on December 31.

Glitter Clutch

YSL_BlackHeartClutch.jpg

Kate Monogram Heart Clutch, Saint Laurent ($1,550). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

Who needs a little black dress for New Year’s Eve when you can sport a little black clutch replete with glittery red hearts?

Crystal Choker

BenAmun_ChokerNecklace.jpg

Link Crystal Choker Necklace, Ben-Amun ($326). shopbop.com

Looking to add some wow factor to your NYE ensemble? Go with this on-trend choker made of dazzling crystals.

Sequin Romper

XByNBD_Romperjpg.jpg

Maxwell Romper, X by NBD ($340). revolve.com

Flirty, fun, and oh so sparkly, this sequin-embellished romper is a winning choice for ringing in the new year. Add some va-va-voom to the look with thigh-high boots.

Glitter Pumps

JimmyChoo_GlitterPumps.jpg

Petrol Coarse Glitter Fabric Pointy Toe Pumps, Jimmy Choo ($625). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-855-9538

Drenched in gorgeous glitter, these violet pumps were made for dancing the night away on New Year’s Eve.

Crystal Earrings

IsabelMarant_CrystalEarrings.jpg

Ball Earrings, Isabel Marant ($255). matchesfashion.com

These twinkling crystal earrings have a disco-ball vibe to them that makes them perfect for an end-of-the-year fête.

Sequin Skirt

LPA_SequinSkirt.jpg

Skirt 54, LPA ($188). revolve.com

Pair this sexy sequin skirt with a pretty blouse and sky-high heels to create a look that will turn heads.

Glitter Nail Polish

DeborahLippmann.jpg

Happy Birthday Nail Polish, Deborah Lippmann ($20). net-a-porter.com

Your nails need a little sparkle, too. Dress them up with a couple coats of Deborah Lippmann’s festive rainbow glitter polish.

Categories: Style & Beauty

