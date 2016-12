By Jessica Estrada | December 20, 2016 | Style & Beauty

If you're hoping Santa rewards you for being nice this year with a new handbag, or you just want to give new life to an old favorite purse, nab one of these six quirky and cool charms to add some personality to your main accessory.

Karlito Tuxedo, Fendi ($1,750). 201 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-3420

A Karl Lagerfeld-inspired bag charm? Yup, all of your style dreams have come true.

Cat Bag Charm, Loewe ($650). farfetch.com

Feline lovers will go gaga for this cute cat charm.

Jeweled Star Bag Charm, Alexander McQueen ($785). 8379 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-782-4983

Sparkly stars decked out with Swarovski crystals, pretty pearls, and a mystical eye pendant ensure that this charm has all the right ingredients needed to dress up a handbag.

Bambi Leather Bag Charm, Givenchy ($350). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

This adorable Bambi bag charm will surely conjure up feelings of nostalgia every time you rock your new handbag.

6 Color Fur & Leather Bag Charm, Jocelyn ($95). shopbop.com

This furry Technicolor bag charm will add a nice pop to a neutral-colored bag.

Thomas Bear Charm in Trench Coat, Burberry ($250). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-2424

Complete with his own signature trench coat, consider Burberry’s cuddly cashmere Thomas Bear charm your handbag’s new BFF.