Presented by Irvine Spectrum Center: 12 Ways of Christmas... Hostess Gifts for Holiday House Parties

By Rakhee Bhatt | December 21, 2016 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

‘Tis the season for winter merriment and parties galore! As you enjoy and partake in the festivities, be sure to be the best holiday guest you can be. Here, our friends at Irvine Spectrum Center share their gifting, fashion, and etiquette tips for hving a jolly good time and securing an invite to next year's bash.

Fashion Tips

Men

Topman_Trousers.jpg

Skinny fit Suit Trousers, Topman ($120). Nordstrom, Irvine Spectrum Center, 800 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-255-2800

A sumptuous tweed texture makes these Topman flat-front trousers a spiffy item to wear to a holiday house party.

Women

MaxStudio_Sweater.jpg

Wrap Cocoon Sweater, MaxStudio ($148). Irvine Spectrum Center, 751 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-450-1174

Wool and alpaca combine harmoniously in this cozy MaxStudio draped sweater.

Etiquette Tips

When invited to a house party, ask the host and hostess ahead of time if there’s anything you can bring. Even if they say, “Just bring yourself,” come with a thoughtful gift as a way of thanking them for the invitation and for opening their home to you.

Conversation Tips

Whether you know the guests at the party or not, strike up an easy conversation with anyone present by asking for recommendations on which local restaurants to take your significant other or friends to this holiday season, along with book suggestions to read when you feel like staying indoors.

Gift Tips

UrbanOutfitters_PhotoMachine.jpg

Smartphone Photo Printer, Prynt ($150). Urban Outfitters, Irvine Spectrum Center, 730 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-727-0951

Make the party truly memorable by instantly snapping and printing photos from this Prynt machine.

SurLaTable_Aerator.jpg

Aerator Pourer, RBT ($30). Sur La Table, Irvine Spectrum Center, 801 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-585-0031

Bring the full flavor of red wines to fruition with this RBT aerator that features a fuss-free spout for clean pours.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
