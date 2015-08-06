    

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
8 LA Gifts for the Wellness-Minded People in Your Life

By Jessica Estrada | December 13, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Since LA and wellness go hand in hand, the city is brimming with hardcore health nerds, and we’re betting there’s at least one on your holiday gift list. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a few goodies that the wellness junkie in your life will love.

Moon Dust Collection

MoonJuice_FullMoonDustCollection.jpg

Full Moon Dust Collection, Moon Juice ($175). 8463-3 Melrose Pl., Los Angeles, 323-852-3414

Health nuts will go gaga for this moon dust collection from LA juice shop Moon Juice. The kit includes Beauty Dust, Dream Dust, Brain Dust and more magical concoctions that make a great addition to morning smoothies.

The Year of Wellness

LeafTV_YearOfWellnessBox.jpg

The Year of Wellness, Leaf ($660). leaf.tv

For the health enthusiast, there’s no better gift than an entire year of wellness goodies. Gift them this year-long subscription service and every month they’ll receive a box filled with beauty, wellness, and fitness products to help them live their best life.

Yoga Mat

LaVieBohemeYogaMat_FijiYogaMat.jpg

Fiji Yoga Mat, La Vie Boheme Yoga ($86). laviebohemeyoga.com

A new year calls for a new yoga mat. This pretty one—emblazoned with lush Fiji-inspired greenery—will transport yogis to an exotic locale every time they get their downward facing dog on.

Healthy Cookbook

SqirlBook.jpg

Everything I Want to Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking, Jessica Koslow ($28). amazon.com

For the wellness aficionado that loves to play in the kitchen, get them this new cookbook by Jessica Koslow, chef of cult-favorite LA eatery Sqirl. The book is filled with over 100 healthy and delicious recipes, such as blood orange upside-down cake and raspberry and cardamom jam.

Water Filter

AquaovoOvopurOrigin.jpg

Ovopur Origin Wood Base, Aquaovo ($799). aquaovo.com

Staying hydrated is always a goal for a wellness buff, so why not get them their own personal water filter? Made of ceramic and Canadian maple wood, this sleek water filter takes hydration to another luxe level.

Kore Cleanse

KoreCleanse.jpg

Kore Cleanse, Kore Kitchen ($285-$665). korekitchen.com

When 2017 rolls around, your wellness-minded friend will be ready to kick off the year with this cleanse kit complete with 3-7 days of superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, yummy salads, and soothing soups.

Box of Rocks

LittleBoxOfRocks_NoelChristmas.jpg

Noël Christmas, Little Box of Rocks ($35). littleboxofrocks.com

Say "Happy Holidays" with this lovely wooden box filled with healing crystals. You get to choose whether they get the naughty (shungite) or nice (pyrite) crystals, and you can even pen a secret message for them that arrives sealed in a mini scroll.

Spa Day

TheNowMassage.jpg

Massage, The Now Massage (starting at $35). 2407 Main St., Santa Monica, 310-310-2914

Wellness is about relaxation as much as it is about eating healthy and living mindfully. That's why we know wellness nuts will appreciate a gift card to LA’s chic spa boutique The Now. They can spend an afternoon unwinding with a Swedish-inspired massage and a soothing crystal foot soak.

