By Jessica Estrada | December 13, 2016 | Lifestyle

Since LA and wellness go hand in hand, the city is brimming with hardcore health nerds, and we’re betting there’s at least one on your holiday gift list. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a few goodies that the wellness junkie in your life will love.

Moon Dust Collection

Full Moon Dust Collection, Moon Juice ($175). 8463-3 Melrose Pl., Los Angeles, 323-852-3414

Health nuts will go gaga for this moon dust collection from LA juice shop Moon Juice. The kit includes Beauty Dust, Dream Dust, Brain Dust and more magical concoctions that make a great addition to morning smoothies.

The Year of Wellness

The Year of Wellness, Leaf ($660). leaf.tv

For the health enthusiast, there’s no better gift than an entire year of wellness goodies. Gift them this year-long subscription service and every month they’ll receive a box filled with beauty, wellness, and fitness products to help them live their best life.

Yoga Mat

Fiji Yoga Mat, La Vie Boheme Yoga ($86). laviebohemeyoga.com

A new year calls for a new yoga mat. This pretty one—emblazoned with lush Fiji-inspired greenery—will transport yogis to an exotic locale every time they get their downward facing dog on.

Healthy Cookbook

Everything I Want to Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking, Jessica Koslow ($28). amazon.com

For the wellness aficionado that loves to play in the kitchen, get them this new cookbook by Jessica Koslow, chef of cult-favorite LA eatery Sqirl. The book is filled with over 100 healthy and delicious recipes, such as blood orange upside-down cake and raspberry and cardamom jam.

Water Filter

Ovopur Origin Wood Base, Aquaovo ($799). aquaovo.com

Staying hydrated is always a goal for a wellness buff, so why not get them their own personal water filter? Made of ceramic and Canadian maple wood, this sleek water filter takes hydration to another luxe level.

Kore Cleanse

Kore Cleanse, Kore Kitchen ($285-$665). korekitchen.com

When 2017 rolls around, your wellness-minded friend will be ready to kick off the year with this cleanse kit complete with 3-7 days of superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, yummy salads, and soothing soups.

Box of Rocks

Noël Christmas, Little Box of Rocks ($35). littleboxofrocks.com

Say "Happy Holidays" with this lovely wooden box filled with healing crystals. You get to choose whether they get the naughty (shungite) or nice (pyrite) crystals, and you can even pen a secret message for them that arrives sealed in a mini scroll.

Spa Day

Massage, The Now Massage (starting at $35). 2407 Main St., Santa Monica, 310-310-2914

Wellness is about relaxation as much as it is about eating healthy and living mindfully. That's why we know wellness nuts will appreciate a gift card to LA’s chic spa boutique The Now. They can spend an afternoon unwinding with a Swedish-inspired massage and a soothing crystal foot soak.