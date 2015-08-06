    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Presented by Fashion Island: 12 Ways of Christmas... Shopping Outfit

By Rakhee Bhatt | December 19, 2016 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Share

In need of some last-minute holiday gifts? Don't despair. We turned to the experts at Fashion Island for their sage advice on how to conquer the shopping rush this season in ultimate style.

Fashion Tips

Men

MichaelStars_Sweater.jpg

Cashmere Blend Blanket Stripe Sweater, Michael Stars ($188). Fashion Island, 1005 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-999-0750

Contrasting black stripes on this gray wool and cashmere-blend Michael Stars sweater add an edgy look to this warm winter-ready layer.

Women

Splendid_Jumpsuit.jpg

Sparkle Jersey Jumpsuit, Splendid ($188). Fashion Island, Newport Center Dr., 225 Newport Beach, 949-759-1743

Shop in chic and comfortable fashion with this one-piece black jumpsuit, complete with a drawstring waistband and side pockets for maximum ease.

Etiquette Tips

The holidays can be a crazy time, to say the least, but no more so than when it comes to getting gifts for your loved ones. Our advice? Go in with a clear head and a calm heart. If you encounter someone during your shopping excursion that’s less than friendly or just downright rude, maintain your cool. Responding with anger will only make the situation worse and leave you feeling drained. Instead, give kindness back and you may even see that person’s frown turn upside down.

Conversation Tips

You will undoubtedly find yourself in at least one long line during the final holiday shopping stretch. Make the crawl to the register enjoyable by striking up a conversation with either the person in front of or behind you. Ask them about a gift they are purchasing, and why they chose that item in particular for the recipient. Or, ask them for advice about a gift you should get for someone in your life.

Dining Tips

Pain du Monde

PainDuMonde_TuscanChickenSandwich.jpg

Take a break between stores to have lunch at this contemporary café known for their thoughtfully selected ingredients. Opt for the dawn salad—where a kiwi citrus vinaigrette is poured over red and golden beets, butter lettuce, arugula, grapefruit, butternut squash, almonds, and goat cheese—or the Tuscan chicken sandwich that features vegetarian-fed, free-range chicken from central California, organic greens, roasted marinated red peppers, tomato, melted smoked mozzarella, and fresh basil pesto. Fashion Island, 561 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-644-4835

American Tea Room

AmericanTeaRoom_ThaiTea.jpg

Enjoy an afternoon at this curated tea room, where cozy selections include the London fog comprised of Earl Grey Shanghai, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk or the ceremonial matcha tea that’s whisked by hand. If something cold is calling your name, choose the Marrakesh mojito with green tea, lime, mint, and syrup or the Thai iced tea with black teas, spices, sugar, and half n’ half. Fashion Island, 549 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-432-6006

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: fashion holidays restaurants style gift guide gifts fashion island sponsored what to wear what to eat _feature sponsored post
Categories: Lifestyle Sponsored Post

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA YELP.COM USER CIN D.; FACEBOOK.COM/AMERICANTEAROOM

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE