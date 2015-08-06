By Rakhee Bhatt | December 19, 2016 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

In need of some last-minute holiday gifts? Don't despair. We turned to the experts at Fashion Island for their sage advice on how to conquer the shopping rush this season in ultimate style.

Fashion Tips

Men

Cashmere Blend Blanket Stripe Sweater, Michael Stars ($188). Fashion Island, 1005 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-999-0750

Contrasting black stripes on this gray wool and cashmere-blend Michael Stars sweater add an edgy look to this warm winter-ready layer.

Women

Sparkle Jersey Jumpsuit, Splendid ($188). Fashion Island, Newport Center Dr., 225 Newport Beach, 949-759-1743

Shop in chic and comfortable fashion with this one-piece black jumpsuit, complete with a drawstring waistband and side pockets for maximum ease.

Etiquette Tips

The holidays can be a crazy time, to say the least, but no more so than when it comes to getting gifts for your loved ones. Our advice? Go in with a clear head and a calm heart. If you encounter someone during your shopping excursion that’s less than friendly or just downright rude, maintain your cool. Responding with anger will only make the situation worse and leave you feeling drained. Instead, give kindness back and you may even see that person’s frown turn upside down.

Conversation Tips

You will undoubtedly find yourself in at least one long line during the final holiday shopping stretch. Make the crawl to the register enjoyable by striking up a conversation with either the person in front of or behind you. Ask them about a gift they are purchasing, and why they chose that item in particular for the recipient. Or, ask them for advice about a gift you should get for someone in your life.

Dining Tips

Pain du Monde

Take a break between stores to have lunch at this contemporary café known for their thoughtfully selected ingredients. Opt for the dawn salad—where a kiwi citrus vinaigrette is poured over red and golden beets, butter lettuce, arugula, grapefruit, butternut squash, almonds, and goat cheese—or the Tuscan chicken sandwich that features vegetarian-fed, free-range chicken from central California, organic greens, roasted marinated red peppers, tomato, melted smoked mozzarella, and fresh basil pesto. Fashion Island, 561 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-644-4835

American Tea Room

Enjoy an afternoon at this curated tea room, where cozy selections include the London fog comprised of Earl Grey Shanghai, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk or the ceremonial matcha tea that’s whisked by hand. If something cold is calling your name, choose the Marrakesh mojito with green tea, lime, mint, and syrup or the Thai iced tea with black teas, spices, sugar, and half n’ half. Fashion Island, 549 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-432-6006