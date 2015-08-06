By Rakhee Bhatt | December 14, 2016 | Lifestyle

Use the art of subtlety this holiday season to suggest these delightful gift and dining options, courtesy of our friends at Irvine Spectrum Center.

Gift Tips

ALEX AND ANI

Because I Love You Set of 3 Rafaelian Silver Bracelets, ALEX AND ANI ($68). Irvine Spectrum Center, 746 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine 949-453-0153

This bracelet trio by ALEX AND ANI, featuring three silver bangles, one with Winter Solstice Snowbell Beads and an "I love you" charm, is the perfect accouterment to any wintertime ensemble and beyond.

Anthropologie

Floral Silk Kimono Robe, Samantha Chang ($320). Anthropologie, Irvine Spectrum Center, 803 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-341-0104

Luxurious floral blooms lend a little holiday romance to this silk robe from Anthropologie which is just as much a gift for him as it is for you.

Etiquette Tips

Hopefully your significant other is clued into what's on your wish list, but ultimately it’s the thought that counts. So, when it comes time to open your present, remember this basic principle—even if the content doesn't happen to be one of your favorite things.

Conversation Tips

Spark dialogue about what you want for the holidays by asking your partner what they would ask Santa for. Further the discussion by asking about the best gift they ever got as a child and that one, fantasy gift they would love to have.

Dining Tips

Paul Martin’s American Grill

Opt for the delicious holiday prix-fixe menu at Paul Martin’s to enjoy an entrée of the mesquite grilled filet mignon with wild-caught Dungeness crab and Oregon Bay shrimp. Pair that with the suggested drink options like the Veuve Cliquot sparkling wine or the Silver Oak cabernet sauvignon, before ending your meal with the three-layered devil’s food chocolate cake garnished with amerena cherries and whipped cream. Irvine Spectrum Center, 534 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-453-1144

Brio Tuscan Grille

Share a sample of the house-made bruschetta at this Italian ristorante before diving into chef-inspired specialties like the balsamic-braised beef short rib with butter-basted wild mushrooms or the crab-crusted salmon with quinoa. Gluten-free eaters can enjoy options like the shrimp risotto and broiled lobster tail pasta with roasted red peppers or the 14 oz. New York strip steak with a choice of side. Irvine Spectrum Center, 774 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine 949-341-0380