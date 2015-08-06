By Rakhee Bhatt | December 12, 2016 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

From what to wear to what to eat, the experts at Fashion Island dish out their best advice for having an unforgettable date night this holiday season.

Fashion Tips

Men

Textured Striped Crew, VINCE ($355). Fashion Island, 587 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-760-0014

This black-and-white striped Merino wool crew neck sweater by Vince is perfect for taking a photo with Santa and your significant other.

Women

Open Shoulder Ribbed Dress, Rebecca Taylor ($450). Fashion Island, 567 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-610-0922

Get cozy with your main squeeze in this Rebecca Taylor ribbed wool dress, featuring exposed shoulders.

Etiquette Tips

When it comes to date night, we have one cardinal rule: no phones! Take this moment to truly bond with your beloved. Actively listen to the things that they are saying and engage with them.

Conversation Tips

Regardless if you're on date number one or going on 20 years of marriage, the best questions to ask are open-ended ones that lead to deeper discourse. Get creative and ask things like: Who would you like to dine with, living or dead, and why? What was the best vacation you ever took as a kid? The most important thing is to have fun and connect.

Dining Tips

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Go all out at this decadent restaurant with their three-course holiday menu, where the entrée is a 14 oz. bone-in filet mignon—aged at least 21 days, seasoned with salt and pepper, and topped with butter and fresh parsley—paired with an Australian lobster tail and Fleming’s potatoes. Fashion Island, 455 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-720-9633

FIG & OLIVE

Enjoy the branzino for two at this Mediterranean restaurant, where choice of sides include roasted carrot with poppy seeds, mashed potatoes with chive, and sautéed spinach with fig, garlic, and almond. End with the Fig & Olive tasting dessert comprised of bite-sized versions of the amarena cherry crostini, chocolate pot de crème, crunchy praline, and chestnut mousse. Fashion Island, 151 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 949-877-3005