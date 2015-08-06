    

Parties

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
10 Best Winter Ski Accessories for Angelenos

By Jessica Estrada | December 6, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Heading to the snowy slopes this winter season requires some stylish ski gear. From GPS-equipped snow goggles to a ski champ-approved watch, here’s 10 accessories you need for a day out on the mountain.

Snow Goggles

Oakley_Goggles.jpg

Airwave 1.5 Snow Goggles, Oakley ($649). REI, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, 310-458-4370

These aren’t your typical snow goggles. They feature GPS, Bluetooth to sync to your phone, and sensors to track your speed, altitude, and even the height of big jumps.

Go Pro Camera

GoPro_Camera.jpg

HERO5 Black 4K Ultra HD Camera, GoPro ($400). gopro.com

Make your skiing memories last a lifetime by capturing all the action on the slopes with this handy Go Pro camera, complete with a touch screen and voice command capabilities.

Ski Gloves

Buggies_Gloves.jpg

Buggies Ski Gloves, Fendi ($520). Barneys New York, 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-4400

Fendi takes the sport of skiing to another luxe level with these warm black gloves adorned with yellow buggie eyes.

Ski Backpack

Camelbak_WaterPack.jpg

Phantom LR Hydration Pack, CamelBak ($130). camelbak.com

Pack everything you need for a day in the snow into this backpack. It has special pockets for all your gear, including an insulated drink tube that prevents your water from freezing.

Backup Charger

Mophie_BatteryCase.jpg

iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, Mophie ($99). Apple, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-617-9800

If you’re planning to Instagram up a storm while you’re out on the slopes, bring along a charging case to keep your phone juiced up throughout the day.

Heated Socks

LenzHeat_Socks.jpg

1200 1.0 Ski Sock (Men's), Lenz Heat ($300). peterglenn.com

When you’re knee deep in snow, a thick pair of socks just won’t do. Grab this heated pair instead, which will keep your feet feeling nice and toasty for 20 hours.

Ski Jacket

Moncler_Jacket.jpg

Rodenberg Padded Camouflage-Print Ski Jacket, Moncler Grenoble ($2,125). mrporter.com

The freezing cold temps will have nothing on you while you’re skiing down the slopes rocking this padded camouflage jacket.

Ski Sweater

ToryBurch_Sweater.jpg

Performance Merino Ski Sweater, Tory Burch ($250). 366 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-274-2394

This cozy Tory Burch sweater literally has stylish après ski style written all over it.

Snow Helmet

Giro_SkiHelmet.jpg

Adult Nine Snow Helmet, Giro ($100). Dick's Sporting Goods, Glendale Galleria, 200 W. Broadway, Glendale, 818-476-5960

Keep your head protected and well ventilated with this cool snow helmet.

Ski Watch

Americas_Watch.jpg

RM 035, Richard Mille (price upon request). 222 Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-285-9898

Expertly crafted and oh so chic, this luxe limited edition timepiece is bathed in black, accented with pops of red and yellow, and features a sapphire caseback.

Tags: accessories things to do sports skiing snowboarding snow winter _feature
 
 
Tags: accessories things to do sports skiing snowboarding snow winter _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

