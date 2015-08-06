Heading to the snowy slopes this winter season requires some stylish ski gear. From GPS-equipped snow goggles to a ski champ-approved watch, here’s 10 accessories you need for a day out on the mountain.
Snow Goggles
Airwave 1.5 Snow Goggles, Oakley ($649). REI, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, 310-458-4370
These aren’t your typical snow goggles. They feature GPS, Bluetooth to sync to your phone, and sensors to track your speed, altitude, and even the height of big jumps.
Go Pro Camera
HERO5 Black 4K Ultra HD Camera, GoPro ($400).gopro.com
Make your skiing memories last a lifetime by capturing all the action on the slopes with this handy Go Pro camera, complete with a touch screen and voice command capabilities.
Ski Gloves
Buggies Ski Gloves, Fendi ($520). Barneys New York, 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-4400
Fendi takes the sport of skiing to another luxe level with these warm black gloves adorned with yellow buggie eyes.