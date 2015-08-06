    

Spotted: Where Did Jay Z Celebrate His Birthday in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | December 5, 2016 | People

Share

Where did Jay Z celebrate his birthday and how does Selena Gomez do a night out in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

JayZ_Beyonce_Spotted_MainTH.jpg

Jay Z Celebrates His Birthday at Republique

Jay Z turned 47 over the weekend and toasted the occasion with Beyoncé over a private dinner party at French restaurant Republique. Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles were among the guests.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates the Holidays at Andaz Hotel

Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a cute photo with Santa Claus (wearing festive antler ears, no less) while attending the Santa’s Secret Workshop benefit on Saturday at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood.

Matt Damon Enjoys Date Night at The Nice Guy

Friday night was date night for Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. The couple was spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Selena Gomez Enjoys a Night Out at Catch LA

Outfitted in an all-black-everything ensemble, Selena Gomez enjoyed a dinner night out with friends on Saturday night at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA.

Kaley Cuoco Toasted Her Birthday at Craig’s

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated her birthday last week at Craig’s alongside her boyfriend Karl Cook.

Categories: People

Photography by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

