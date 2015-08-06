December 12, 2016
December 9, 2016
December 8, 2016
December 20, 2016
December 19, 2016
December 22, 2016
November 29, 2016
November 8, 2016
December 21, 2016
By Jessica Estrada | December 5, 2016 |
People
Where did Jay Z celebrate his birthday and how does Selena Gomez do a night out in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Jay Z turned 47 over the weekend and toasted the occasion with Beyoncé over a private dinner party at French restaurant Republique. Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles were among the guests.
Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a cute photo with Santa Claus (wearing festive antler ears, no less) while attending the Santa’s Secret Workshop benefit on Saturday at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood.
Friday night was date night for Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. The couple was spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
Outfitted in an all-black-everything ensemble, Selena Gomez enjoyed a dinner night out with friends on Saturday night at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA.
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated her birthday last week at Craig’s alongside her boyfriend Karl Cook.
Photography by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage
December 7, 2016
December 5, 2016
December 2, 2016
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE