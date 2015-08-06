By Rakhee Bhatt | December 2, 2016 | People

We chat with actor Taylor Lautner about his new film Run the Tide, Scream Queens, & how he stays fit over the holidays.

It’s safe to say that Taylor Lautner isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone, especially in his newest film, Run the Tide. In the movie, Lautner stars as Rey, a young man raising his brother ever since their mother, played by actress Constance Zimmer, was sent to prison several years ago on drug charges. When she is set to be released, Rey flees home with his brother to go to California in the hopes of escaping her.

Here, the actor talks about why he was drawn to this role, what’s next for him in Scream Queens, and the restaurant he loves to frequent in SoCal.

What drew you to Run the Tide?

TAYLOR LAUTNER: There was a lot of things that drew me to this project. It was a different type of role for me, and I think people will be left feeling warm and fuzzy inside after they see this movie. By far, the biggest thing is that it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before. The character deals with a lot more adult things. I knew this was a role that would challenge me as an actor and stretch myself to grow, as well as have the opportunity to work with other really talented actors.

You do have some amazing co-stars. How was it working them?

TL: Constance Zimmer is amazing and I was so, so excited when I found out that she was going to do the movie. I’m a big fan of hers. It was an honor just to be in the same scenes as her and see her on set. She’s phenomenal and a wonderful woman. Nico Christou was a blast to work with. The first time we met him, he just blew all of us away with his talent, and he was ten years old at the time. He’s just the nicest, sweetest kid in the world, so we really bonded and became close while filming. It allowed us to dive into our characters and we had a blast every single day.

You’re also starring on Scream Queens. Can you spill anything about what’s to come this season?

TL: There’s definitely no spoilers I can share. I’ll be in a lot of trouble. We did learn a huge secret of Cassidy’s, and that’s that he was the unborn baby back in the 1986 murder. So, that’s about all we know at this point, but I will say that Cassidy has a lot of secrets. There’s never a dull moment on set ever. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.

Where do you like to spend time around LA?

TL: I live a bit outside of LA, so I love the small ma-and-pop restaurants that you find. I love exploring and looking up random places around me on Yelp. I have a Mexican restaurant out by me that I go to all the time called Los Toros.

With the holiday season here, how do you continue to stay active and in shape?

TL: The food does not make it easy, so there’s going to be more calories, which means more time in the gym or playing sports with friends. I hate the gym and the idea of going in to lift weights or hop on a treadmill. For me, it’s much easier to just do activities with friends, whether it’s hiking, biking, or playing basketball. That’s a much easier way for me to stay in shape.

Run the Tide opens today in select theaters and On Demand/Digital HD