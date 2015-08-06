| November 17, 2016 | Parties

On Dobel Time is a program that brings together the art of horology with the one of tequila making.

LA insiders came together on November 17, 2016 to celebrate On Dobel Time – Maestro Dobel Tequila’s multi-city program, which takes guests on a journey into the world of time pieces in partnership with Hodinkee, a leader in original horology content. The evening featured revered, hand-picked collector wrist watches curated by Hodinkee's founder Benjamin Clymer and paired with Maestro Dobel’s meticulously crafted variants to highlight the art and precision of both spirit and time. Attendees, including Glen Powell, enjoyed cocktails paired along with light bites as sounds by DJ Eric D-Lux served as the soundtrack of the night.