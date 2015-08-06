    

Presented by Irvine Spectrum Center: 12 Ways of Christmas... Gifts for Teens

By Rakhee Bhatt | December 7, 2016 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Share

Make sure the adage that “Parents just don’t understand” doesn’t apply to you this holiday season with these fashion, gifting, and conversation tips from our friends at Irvine Spectrum Center.

Fashion Tips

Boys

Zumiez_PlaidHoodie.jpg

Leonard Hooded Flannel Shirt, Empyre ($45). Zumiez, Irvine Spectrum Center, 613 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-450-0894

There’s a reason why plaid rhymes with rad, and it can be found in this skater-ific hooded flannel Empyre shirt, complete with button-up chest pockets.

Girls

Garage_Cardigan.jpg

Soft Cardigan, Garage ($50). Irvine Spectrum Center, 612 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-453-0176

Made for SoCal winters, this cozy cardigan by Garage features an open front and relaxed side pockets.

Etiquette Tips

While it may feel easier to hand over cash or purchase something standard like colorful headphones, it’s best to buy a gift that you know is personal to the young adults in your world. Take the time to look for a thoughtful gift that will acknowledge each teen as an individual in their own right and their interests.

Conversation Tips

Make the most of the seasonal merriment to truly connect with your teens. Sit down with them one-on-one and have candid conversations about the topics important to them—free of judgment and criticism. Once teens feel like they have a safe space to voice their thoughts, the chances of them letting you into all their growing moments, both big and small, exponentially goes up.

Gift Tips

StarWars_Cufflinks.jpg

R2-D2 Cufflinks, Star Wars ($52). BoxLunch, Irvine Spectrum Center, 753 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-753-1391

Despite the oncoming growth spurt, he’ll never tire of these whimsical R2-D2 cufflinks from BoxLunch.

Typo

Typo_Backpack.jpg

Basic Backpack, Typo ($40). Irvine Spectrum Center, 629 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, 949-453-0260

Whether she’s at school or meeting up with her friends, this pale pink Typo backpack is sure to stay in heavy wardrobe rotation.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
