Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store

By Lisa Ferrandino | January 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Ralph Lauren goes exclusive-chic with an expanded Rodeo Drive flagship.

The newly renovated Bev Hills boutique houses the Fall/Winter collection’s Americana standouts, a handbag salon that offers state-of-the-art customization technology and a floor dedicated to Ralph Lauren Home.

Nobody does true Americana quite like Ralph Lauren: classic, glamorous-yet-preppy style infused with a touch of rugged romance and influences from the American west. Now, for all that looking back, the designer has propelled himself into the future with a newly renovated Beverly Hills flagship and a fall collection leading the fashion world’s of-the-moment runway-to-retail ideology.

The boutique, which sits across from the site of Lauren’s first-ever LA shop, boasts 22,000 square feet of West Coast chic: oversized windows, reclaimed-wood beams, antique fireplaces, all mixed with pieces from the home collection. Better yet? Shoppers can visit the brand-new handbag salon, the only one of its kind, to create, customize, and monogram their very own Ricky, Tiffin, or Drawstring bag using RFID (radio frequency identification) imaging technology. No need to worry about duplicates: More than 1 million different customizations exist.

Visitors will also be able to shop the western-whimsical Fall/Winter collection, which was presented at a celeb-flocked (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba, Julianne Moore...) Fashion Week show: ombre western shirts, motorcycle jackets, swoon-worthy jewel-toned dresses. And as the brand celebrates 50 years, in 2017, industry insiders look forward to another half century of old, of new—of Ralph. 444 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-281-7200