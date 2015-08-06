Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration

By Jill Sieracki | January 4, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Atelier Swarovski collabs with the world's leading design talents for its debut home collection.

Atelier Swarovski Home’s debut collection translates the brand’s design DNA into luxurious home pieces, says Nadja Swarovski, and features nine fab-collabs with world-class designers, including sculptural candle holders from Kim Thomé.

After the successful launches of Atelier Swarovski jewelry and accessories, Swarovski has added another beautiful branch to its more than 120-year-old empire with the debut of Atelier Swarovski Home. Says Nadja Swarovski, the company’s head of corporate communications and design services, “We wanted to translate the forward-thinking design DNA and technical expertise within our brand, as well as the energy of the creative talent, into a collection of luxurious and covetable objects.”

For the debut, the company collaborated with nine of the world’s leading designers for crystal objects that are remarkable for their artistry and technologically advanced design. Included in the collection is a chessboard combining maps of Manhattan and Milan designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, as well as a series of sculptural candle holders from Kim Thomé.

Most noteworthy in the collection is the “Crista” centerpiece by the late architect Zaha Hadid. It utilizes Swarovski’s groundbreaking Wave Cut technique, which “combines cutting-edge computer technology with mechanical engineering to cut curved forms in crystal,” says Swarovski.

“The wave cutting technique took 10 years to develop, and only two people in the world are able to skillfully use the machine,” she adds. “We were all so heartbroken by Zaha Hadid’s passing, but it seems fitting that she was the first person to use this new technology with one of the final pieces she produced.”