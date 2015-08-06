    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017
Read More

January 4, 2017

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration
Read More

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 5, 2017

Top LA Doctors on How to Have Perfect Skin in the New Year
Read More

December 30, 2016

9 Party-Ready Nail Polish Colors for the Perfect NYE Manicures
Read More

December 28, 2016

6 Jeans to Wear From Day to Night in LA This Winter
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Atelier Swarovski Home Debuts With Beautiful Designer Collaboration

By Jill Sieracki | January 4, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

Atelier Swarovski collabs with the world's leading design talents for its debut home collection.

Atelier-Swarovoski

Atelier Swarovski Home’s debut collection translates the brand’s design DNA into luxurious home pieces, says Nadja Swarovski, and features nine fab-collabs with world-class designers, including sculptural candle holders from Kim Thomé.

After the successful launches of Atelier Swarovski jewelry and accessories, Swarovski has added another beautiful branch to its more than 120-year-old empire with the debut of Atelier Swarovski Home. Says Nadja Swarovski, the company’s head of corporate communications and design services, “We wanted to translate the forward-thinking design DNA and technical expertise within our brand, as well as the energy of the creative talent, into a collection of luxurious and covetable objects.”

For the debut, the company collaborated with nine of the world’s leading designers for crystal objects that are remarkable for their artistry and technologically advanced design. Included in the collection is a chessboard combining maps of Manhattan and Milan designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, as well as a series of sculptural candle holders from Kim Thomé.

Most noteworthy in the collection is the “Crista” centerpiece by the late architect Zaha Hadid. It utilizes Swarovski’s groundbreaking Wave Cut technique, which “combines cutting-edge computer technology with mechanical engineering to cut curved forms in crystal,” says Swarovski.

“The wave cutting technique took 10 years to develop, and only two people in the world are able to skillfully use the machine,” she adds. “We were all so heartbroken by Zaha Hadid’s passing, but it seems fitting that she was the first person to use this new technology with one of the final pieces she produced.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: home decor interior design swarovski nadja swarovski winter 2016
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY © MARK COCKSEDGE

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?
Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE