December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 28, 2016

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line
December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits

December 28, 2016

6 Jeans to Wear From Day to Night in LA This Winter
December 27, 2016

7 Head-Turning Party Shoes to Rock on New Year's Eve
December 23, 2016

8 Sparkly Things to Wear on New Year's Eve
Search Our Site

Erin Fetherston Teams up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

By Ramona Saviss | December 28, 2016 | Home & Real Estate

Share

LA womenswear fave Erin Fetherston partners up for a new interiors gig.

Erin-Fetherston

Designer Erin Fetherston goes from hot couture to haute décor with a collab-collection of chic child-and pet-friendly chairs, ottomans, pillows, and table accessories spun from organic Malian mud cloth.

This season, Cali-native Erin Fetherston joins forces with interior designer Tammy Price of Westlake Village–based firm Fragments Identity to launch a new home collection. The two met when Fetherston, then bicoastal between LA and New York, was looking to spruce up her WeHo digs. After collaborating on one home, the design duo teamed up to create an entire line that was inspired by the then-pregnant Fetherston’s need for child-proof interiors and her unwillingness to sacrifice high style. “Tammy was a great partner—she was the only person who didn’t balk at me for wanting to do a very white-oriented, neutral color palette in my home,” says Fetherston, 35.

Now, the pair debuts their mommy-chic “Erin Fetherston x Fragments Identity” line of 25 items ranging from baby carriers and hammocks to ottomans and dog beds. “I wanted to create something that speaks to indoor-outdoor living and has a modern, organic ease to it,” says Fetherston of the collection, which bases many of its pieces around mud cloth, a Malian cotton fabric that’s both natural and naturally durable. “It’s not precious,” says Fetherston of the solution that turned a personal design problem on its head.

“I couldn’t find a child-friendly cocktail table that doesn’t have hard edges and that doesn’t look totally lame—so we created a beautiful mud cloth-upholstered, durable ottoman.” Problem(s) solved.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: decor home decor interior design interior designers homes _feature winter 2016
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LU TAPP

