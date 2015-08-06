Erin Fetherston Teams Up With Fragments Identity on New Child-Friendly Home Line

By Ramona Saviss | December 28, 2016 | Home & Real Estate

LA womenswear fave Erin Fetherston partners up for a new interiors gig.

Designer Erin Fetherston goes from hot couture to haute décor with a collab-collection of chic child-and pet-friendly chairs, ottomans, pillows, and table accessories spun from organic Malian mud cloth.

This season, Cali-native Erin Fetherston joins forces with interior designer Tammy Price of Westlake Village–based firm Fragments Identity to launch a new home collection. The two met when Fetherston, then bicoastal between LA and New York, was looking to spruce up her WeHo digs. After collaborating on one home, the design duo teamed up to create an entire line that was inspired by the then-pregnant Fetherston’s need for child-proof interiors and her unwillingness to sacrifice high style. “Tammy was a great partner—she was the only person who didn’t balk at me for wanting to do a very white-oriented, neutral color palette in my home,” says Fetherston, 35.

Now, the pair debuts their mommy-chic “Erin Fetherston x Fragments Identity” line of 25 items ranging from baby carriers and hammocks to ottomans and dog beds. “I wanted to create something that speaks to indoor-outdoor living and has a modern, organic ease to it,” says Fetherston of the collection, which bases many of its pieces around mud cloth, a Malian cotton fabric that’s both natural and naturally durable. “It’s not precious,” says Fetherston of the solution that turned a personal design problem on its head.

“I couldn’t find a child-friendly cocktail table that doesn’t have hard edges and that doesn’t look totally lame—so we created a beautiful mud cloth-upholstered, durable ottoman.” Problem(s) solved.