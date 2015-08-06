Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses

By Ramona Saviss | December 22, 2016 | Food & Drink

Famed pastry house Ladurée (finally!) sets up shop on the west coast.

Pastel-posh patisserie Ladurée gets an LA makeover with a custom-designed Beverly Hills store—its first!—and special-edition macaron boxes courtesy of Cali blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni.

Ladurée, the legendary French mecca for all things petite and sugary, makes its LA entrée with not one but two new boutiques set to open by year’s end. Just in time for the dual debut, the Parisian patisserie known for its dainty and delicious French macarons is kicking off a fab collab with top Italian blogger-turned-designer (and Cali resident) Chiara Ferragni to mark the brand’s foray into e-commerce. For the launch, Ferragni collaborated with the house to create special, limited-edition boxes featuring her cutesy wink motif.

While Ladurée’s maison at tourist hot spot The Grove will hew to the brand’s timeless, traditional décor—pastel green, Belle Epoque opulence—the Beverly Hills location will be a singular departure, says company president Elisabeth Holder Raberin: “We thought it would be nice to pay tribute to a distinctly California [aesthetic].” Diverting from the oh-so-French look is not the only très-LA aspect of the debut: There’s even an exclusive, passion fruit–flavored macaron dedicated to the city.

And the sweet LA takeover doesn’t stop there. “We will have a lab at a separate location, where you can organize a pastry class,” says Holder Raberin, offering sweet-toothed Angelenos a chance to learn how to make bona fide French macarons from the Ladurée pros themselves. C’est parfait! The Grove, LA; 311 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills