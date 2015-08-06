    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rimowa & Moncler Collaborate on New Line of Luggage

By Lisa Ferrandino | December 19, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Bid adieu to standard travel with Rimowa and Moncler's über-fab luggage collab.

Rimowa-Moncler-luggage

Marrying German engineering with French chic, Rimowa and Moncler’s latest luggage collab ($1,960) proves worthy of Moncler swear-bys like Brigitte Bardot and Jackie O.

If Rimowa is synonymous with invincible hard-case luggage, and Moncler with impossibly chic puffer coats, then any collaboration between the two is destined for must-have status.

The German-based luggage company and the French sport apparel label’s first collaboration came about in 2012, and the two are teaming up once again to introduce the Multiwheel Topas Stealth collection, combining Moncler’s sleek high-fashion style with Rimowa’s high-tech innovation. The collection boasts a lightweight gray aluminum exterior (with Rimowa’s signature grooves, of course) in three different sizes, each with a quilted camouflage fabric developed by Moncler specifically for the collection. Even better, the silenced Multiwheel gliding system, in addition to optimal functionality and maneuverability, makes for quiet traveling across any terminal or tarmac. And with accessories like footwear bags and wash bags—perfect for all of those personal possessions and TSA-approved liquids—it’s the ultimate set of luggage to get you from Aspen to the Costa Smeralda and back again. And we’re off! Rimowa, 313 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-888-8686; Moncler, 328 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 424-354-4562

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: holidays travel luggage rimowa moncler winter 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE