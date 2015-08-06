Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season

By Kari Molvar | December 21, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Channel your inner fashion designer with Gucci's new DIY collection.

Patches and embroidery add a personal spin to silk Gucci bombers and biker jackets.

Since taking the reins at the Florentine fashion house two years ago, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has been upending expectations on the runway. The 44-year-old designer’s wonderfully divergent world revolves around the intersection of high fashion and street culture, which he seamlessly integrates into glamorous, of-the-moment pieces that often turn up on It girls and become Insta-obsessions (case in point: His Princetown slippers, which launched last February, still command a wait list).

Michele’s latest disruptive move is to launch a DIY—that’s right, do it yourself—collection that allows the wearer to put a personal spin on many of Gucci’s most cherished pieces, from the iconic Dionysus bag to a range of menswear and statement shoes. Tailored suits can be detailed with bright patterns rendered in silk foulard on jacket linings and waistbands, while the brand’s unisex Ace white leather sneakers, known for their red-and-green stripe, can be customized with embroidered initials. Symbols from the Gucci Garden (think flowers, snakes, bees) and monograms can also be added to shirts and knitwear.

The real standouts are hand-painted leather biker jackets fashioned with studs and reversible silk bombers that can be decorated with patches and letters. Even those coveted Princetown slippers can be accented with a tiger-head patch—just be prepared to claw your way to get a pair. 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-3451