    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season

By Kari Molvar | December 21, 2016 | Style & Beauty

Share

Channel your inner fashion designer with Gucci's new DIY collection.

Gucci

Patches and embroidery add a personal spin to silk Gucci bombers and biker jackets.

Since taking the reins at the Florentine fashion house two years ago, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has been upending expectations on the runway. The 44-year-old designer’s wonderfully divergent world revolves around the intersection of high fashion and street culture, which he seamlessly integrates into glamorous, of-the-moment pieces that often turn up on It girls and become Insta-obsessions (case in point: His Princetown slippers, which launched last February, still command a wait list).

Michele’s latest disruptive move is to launch a DIY—that’s right, do it yourself—collection that allows the wearer to put a personal spin on many of Gucci’s most cherished pieces, from the iconic Dionysus bag to a range of menswear and statement shoes. Tailored suits can be detailed with bright patterns rendered in silk foulard on jacket linings and waistbands, while the brand’s unisex Ace white leather sneakers, known for their red-and-green stripe, can be customized with embroidered initials. Symbols from the Gucci Garden (think flowers, snakes, bees) and monograms can also be added to shirts and knitwear.

The real standouts are hand-painted leather biker jackets fashioned with studs and reversible silk bombers that can be decorated with patches and letters. Even those coveted Princetown slippers can be accented with a tiger-head patch—just be prepared to claw your way to get a pair. 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-3451

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: fashion style gucci diy _feature winter 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF GUCCI

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE