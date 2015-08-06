    

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

By Ramona Saviss | December 20, 2016 | Food & Drink

The city's top restaurants check in.

Fine-Dining-Restaurants

The Standard gets grownup with resto redux Alma.

LA’s ever-evolving food scene takes another sharp turn as new fine-dining arrivals find their homes in...drum roll...hotels. When Downtown’s beloved Alma shuttered last year, it wasn’t long until it resurfaced at WeHo’s hipster mainstay, The Standard. Following a six-month pop-up, restaurateur Ashleigh Parsons and chef Art Taymor have not only opened a permanent restaurant but taken over the hotel’s entire F&B program—including poolside dining and, naturally, room service. The best part? “Having [more] buying power and sourcing ingredients to support small farms and businesses,” says Taymor.

In Hollywood, adjacent to the new Dream hotel, TAO Group is planning a major, LA-style coup with the opening of numerous nightlife concepts in addition to celeb-loved TAO restaurant and an expansion of popular Beauty & Essex (both hailing from NYC and Vegas).

And elevating fine dining into the star-flecked stratosphere, culinary master Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes his much-awaited LA debut at the new, Beverly Hilton–adjacent Waldorf Astoria with a signature restaurant plus rooftop-poolside offerings. Like Taymor, the globally renowned chef is looking forward to the SoCal hotel life. “I will utilize the area’s local organic treasures and support independent purveyors to craft a menu that highlights the finest flavors of the West Coast,” he says. Now the real question: Can we request late check out?

PHOTOGRAPHY BY STEPHANIE GONOT

