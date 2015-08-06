By Laura Garrison | November 22, 2016 | Culture

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means so is the revival of the sitcom about everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo: Gilmore Girls. In honor of the hotly anticipated Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming to Netflix next Friday, November 25, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite holiday moments from the original series.

Season 1, Episode 10, “Forgiveness and Stuff:”

A lot happens in this episode: Lorelai is hurt that her parents uninvited her from their Christmas dinner, Luke and Lorelai share a flirtatious moment that kills us, and, oh, yeah, Richard has a heart attack. It prompts Emily to demand that she die before Richard, which we know from the upcoming revival is not the case. Deep breaths.

Season 2, Episode 10, “The Bracebridge Dinner:”

After a cancellation from a large group at the inn, Lorelai invites pretty much all of Stars Hollow to stay over for one big slumber party—including Luke and Jess. Rory, who’s still with Dean, and Jess end up sharing a horse-drawn carriage ride together. It’s the beginning of one of the best—and most controversial—relationships on the show.

Season 3, Episode 9, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving:”

Rory and Lorelai agree to do four Thanksgiving dinners: one with Richard and Emily, one with Luke and Jess, one with Lane, and one with Sookie and Jackson. Jackson’s family wants to deep-fry their turkey, and Sookie mourns the loss of the expensive poultry by getting really, really drunk.

Season 3, Episode 10, “That’ll Do, Pig:”

Rory ends up at the winter carnival with Jess, Dean, and Dean’s little sister. Toward the end of the night, Dean admits to Jess that his intentions of being friends with Rory aren’t completely innocent. While entertaining enough, the tension between those two doesn’t hold a candle to Emily standing up to Richard’s mother.

Season 5, Episode 11, “Women of Questionable Morals:”

The Gilmore girls reconcile with Christopher after hearing news that his father has died. Emily and Richard, who have separated, care for a stray dog, and Kirk dresses up as a prostitute for a Stars Hollow historical reenactment. The best moment of the episode goes to, of course, a Luke and Lorelai moment. After deciding she hates snow, Luke builds an ice skating rink in Lorelai’s yard.

Season 7, Episode 11, “Santa’s Secret Stuff:”

Rory comes back from visiting Logan in London and celebrates Christmas with Lorelai, about a month after the holidays are over. This episode brings us ugly Christmas sweaters, Christopher, screen time for Gigi, and a very pregnant Lane freaking out about becoming a mother. But our favorite part? Lorelai writes an emotional character reference for Luke, reminding us that the love is still there.