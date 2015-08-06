    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Looking Back on the Best 'Gilmore Girls' Holiday Moments

By Laura Garrison | November 22, 2016 | Culture

Share

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means so is the revival of the sitcom about everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo: Gilmore Girls. In honor of the hotly anticipated Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming to Netflix next Friday, November 25, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite holiday moments from the original series.

Season 1, Episode 10, “Forgiveness and Stuff:”

A lot happens in this episode: Lorelai is hurt that her parents uninvited her from their Christmas dinner, Luke and Lorelai share a flirtatious moment that kills us, and, oh, yeah, Richard has a heart attack. It prompts Emily to demand that she die before Richard, which we know from the upcoming revival is not the case. Deep breaths.

Season 2, Episode 10, “The Bracebridge Dinner:”

After a cancellation from a large group at the inn, Lorelai invites pretty much all of Stars Hollow to stay over for one big slumber party—including Luke and Jess. Rory, who’s still with Dean, and Jess end up sharing a horse-drawn carriage ride together. It’s the beginning of one of the best—and most controversial—relationships on the show.

Season 3, Episode 9, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving:”

Rory and Lorelai agree to do four Thanksgiving dinners: one with Richard and Emily, one with Luke and Jess, one with Lane, and one with Sookie and Jackson. Jackson’s family wants to deep-fry their turkey, and Sookie mourns the loss of the expensive poultry by getting really, really drunk.

Season 3, Episode 10, “That’ll Do, Pig:”

Rory ends up at the winter carnival with Jess, Dean, and Dean’s little sister. Toward the end of the night, Dean admits to Jess that his intentions of being friends with Rory aren’t completely innocent. While entertaining enough, the tension between those two doesn’t hold a candle to Emily standing up to Richard’s mother.

Season 5, Episode 11, “Women of Questionable Morals:”

The Gilmore girls reconcile with Christopher after hearing news that his father has died. Emily and Richard, who have separated, care for a stray dog, and Kirk dresses up as a prostitute for a Stars Hollow historical reenactment. The best moment of the episode goes to, of course, a Luke and Lorelai moment. After deciding she hates snow, Luke builds an ice skating rink in Lorelai’s yard.

Season 7, Episode 11, “Santa’s Secret Stuff:”

Rory comes back from visiting Logan in London and celebrates Christmas with Lorelai, about a month after the holidays are over. This episode brings us ugly Christmas sweaters, Christopher, screen time for Gigi, and a very pregnant Lane freaking out about becoming a mother. But our favorite part? Lorelai writes an emotional character reference for Luke, reminding us that the love is still there.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: holidays netflix tv shows gilmore girls _feature
Categories: Culture

VIDEOS VIA YOUTUBE.COM USER THE BUSINESS OF IMAGES; YOUTUBE.COM USER ILOVEJESSBBY; YOUTUBE.COM USER ADINA J.; YOUTUBE.COM USER BUTERRFLILYN; YOUTUBE.COM USER A DREAM, AN IMAGINATIVE GIRL - AN ACTRESS; YOUTUBE.COM USER LAINELOVES; PHOTOGRAPHY BY Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images (RED CARPET)

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE