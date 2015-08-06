    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Best LA-Crafted Gift Boxes for the Holidays

By Kathryn Romeyn | December 7, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

'Tis the season to get giving with haute new locally-made gift boxes.

LA-Crafted-Gift-Boxes

LA’s smart set ups the holiday ante with custom, H’wood-worthy gift boxes, including chic offerings from Valleybrink Road, such as The Mini Sweet Box with rare artisanal chocolates.

For the generous type who finds shopping a chore comes an age-old approach that’s fresher than ever. Eschewing staid gift baskets laden with mass-produced edibles, a handful of LA-based companies are carefully curating artisanal goodies and packing them in elegant, keepsake boxes. “My customers love our storytelling,” says gifting pioneer Simone LeBlanc, whose vast collection of gift boxes means you can find the perfect mélange for anyone on your list, from the holiday hostess to the first-time parents.

“It’s also an incredible thing to be able to support local businesses, American-made products, and be part of this revival of manufacturing,” adds LeBlanc, whose five new-for-the-holidays boxes include mindfully sourced, smile-inducing items such as Baltic birch Fredericks & Mae dominoes, limited-edition pencils lacquered with Fender Stratocaster-inspired sunbursts, and ethically sourced crystal geodes.

The same conscious, personal approach is taken by LA local Barrett Prendergast of Valleybrink Road, whose boxes are finished with an air plant or artisanal bouquet. A dozen-plus new seasonal boxes pack a tantalizing punch courtesy of beautifully packaged, small-production Compartés NightCap chocolate whiskey bars, La Boîte vadouvan-flavored popcorn, or artisanal Poppy & Someday skincare.

And Boxfox’s updated collection of prepackaged Eat, Drink, & Be Merry holiday boxes (there’s also a customizable Build a Boxfox option) are shipped with a personalized handwritten note. Being thoughtful has never been chic-er.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: holidays gifts holiday gifts winter 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BARRETT PRENDERGAST

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE