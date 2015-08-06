Best LA-Crafted Gift Boxes for the Holidays

By Kathryn Romeyn | December 7, 2016 | Lifestyle

'Tis the season to get giving with haute new locally-made gift boxes.

LA’s smart set ups the holiday ante with custom, H’wood-worthy gift boxes, including chic offerings from Valleybrink Road, such as The Mini Sweet Box with rare artisanal chocolates.

For the generous type who finds shopping a chore comes an age-old approach that’s fresher than ever. Eschewing staid gift baskets laden with mass-produced edibles, a handful of LA-based companies are carefully curating artisanal goodies and packing them in elegant, keepsake boxes. “My customers love our storytelling,” says gifting pioneer Simone LeBlanc, whose vast collection of gift boxes means you can find the perfect mélange for anyone on your list, from the holiday hostess to the first-time parents.

“It’s also an incredible thing to be able to support local businesses, American-made products, and be part of this revival of manufacturing,” adds LeBlanc, whose five new-for-the-holidays boxes include mindfully sourced, smile-inducing items such as Baltic birch Fredericks & Mae dominoes, limited-edition pencils lacquered with Fender Stratocaster-inspired sunbursts, and ethically sourced crystal geodes.

The same conscious, personal approach is taken by LA local Barrett Prendergast of Valleybrink Road, whose boxes are finished with an air plant or artisanal bouquet. A dozen-plus new seasonal boxes pack a tantalizing punch courtesy of beautifully packaged, small-production Compartés NightCap chocolate whiskey bars, La Boîte vadouvan-flavored popcorn, or artisanal Poppy & Someday skincare.

And Boxfox’s updated collection of prepackaged Eat, Drink, & Be Merry holiday boxes (there’s also a customizable Build a Boxfox option) are shipped with a personalized handwritten note. Being thoughtful has never been chic-er.